This morning one of the warriors who follows our group reached out to me in a private message. I believe it was driven by His plan. They shared that Mr. Thomas Shepstone had cross-posted one of my articles on Substack.

Now, I’ve rarely spoken out publicly about utility-scale renewable energy development beyond our local fight in Ohio. Sure, my writing is public—and honestly, that’s my preferred forum. Let’s just say I’ve got a face and voice for this, not for speaking. (Just ask those who endured my local presentations!)

Not long ago, while traveling for my “real” day job which was on the other side of Ohio, I learned of a local opposition group holding a meeting. Since it was on my way, I asked if I could just sit in. I wasn’t planning to speak, but told them I would if they wanted me to. I ended up giving a hastily prepared, unpolished talk.

Afterward, several residents came up with questions, which I gladly answered. Then one gray-haired, ornery lady put me in check. She asked why I had just stressed the importance of community members putting their pride aside and speaking up publicly—yet, judging by my own words, I didn’t seem to practice what I preached.

Her words sat heavy in my heart. And looking back, I believe they were the nudge I needed—because within 24–48 hours, two unexpected invitations came - one to speak on a radio show in Colorado, and another to testify (virtually) before the Oklahoma House of Representatives later this month. Leaning on my faith, I agreed to both—trusting that if He opened doors like these, then He would also equip me to walk through them.

And here’s where this morning’s message comes full circle - not only did I learn that Mr. Shepstone had shared my writing, but I also discovered that he does consulting work in Oklahoma... the very place where I’ve been asked to testify. I reached out to thank him for sharing my writing, shared about my upcoming testimony, and humbly asked if he had any advice. Hopefully I’ll hear back from him, but even the timing of this connection feels like a God-wink—reminding me these things don’t happen by chance.

I don’t often use this platform to speak directly about faith, but my hope has always been that my writing reflects the tenets of His Word. Still, there are moments—like these—where His hand is undeniable. A message gets planted, someone acts on it, and doors open in ways we could never orchestrate on our own.

God is good!

Before I close, I want to thank Mary specifically for sharing her message with me this morning—it was the spark that set all of this in motion. And I also want to thank Denise, who through her actions has been a shining light atop the hill and a reminder that all things are possible with Him. And finally, I want to thank my wife—for without her stubbornness, I may never have given my life to Christ.

P.S. Leaning on and trusting the Lord in this next step will, I pray, not cause too much embarrassment to my family—or to the many opposition groups across the U.S. who follow me. Please keep me in your prayers, that my words may serve Him first and foremost.