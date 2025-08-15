Will Thompson

Kris Martin
Aug 15

Solar developers will tell you they remove and replace damaged panels quickly. This isn’t necessarily true. In Duanesburg NY, damaged panels remained on-site for over six months—ostensibly while the developer waited for insurance adjusters to inspect the installation.

To my knowledge, no studies have looked at what happens to damaged and delaminated panels left in place for months on end. Studies HAVE looked at what happens to panels under landfill-type conditions, though, and leaching lead etc. is commonplace. It’s shocking that we’re building out solar at the current rate and have done so little research on leaching potential. Almost as if the industry doesn’t want to know the risks….

Ann L. Klieves
Aug 15

Thank you Will!! Good data, we will use this in our fight!!Keep up your great work!!

