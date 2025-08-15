Utility-scale solar developers love to present their projects as tidy, low-risk neighbors to farmland and rural communities. What they won’t tell you is that, when you look at the hard evidence — from industry trade publications, peer-reviewed research, and even university extension programs — the picture is far more complicated.

We’re not talking about “NIMBY fears” here. We’re talking about real-world failure modes, documented heavy metal enrichment in soils, measured contamination under simulated landfill conditions, and even national policy bans on siting ground-mounted PV on agricultural land.

And here’s the important part: much of this evidence comes not from anti-solar activists, but from PV Magazine (an industry-leading solar trade publication), the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), and peer-reviewed environmental research. This is mainstream science — not fringe speculation.

What’s Really Inside a Solar Panel

Before we talk about how panels fail, we need to understand what’s inside them. The specific materials and their functions are the reason these failures matter — because when protective layers break down, the toxic elements within have a pathway to escape.

Utility-scale solar panels may look like simple sheets of glass, but inside each one is a layered sandwich of materials — each with a specific function, each with its own aging and failure modes, and in some cases, its own toxicity concerns.

Front Glass – Tempered low-iron glass, typically about 0.08 inches (2 mm) thick according to NREL for most modern modules. Protects cells from mechanical impact and weather while transmitting sunlight. Can shatter from hail, thermal stress, or spontaneous breakage, allowing moisture ingress and accelerating leaching.

Transparent Encapsulant Layer (Fron t) – Usually ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) or polyolefin elastomer (POE), about 0.018–0.020 inches thick per sheet. Bonds the glass to the cells, cushions against shock, and seals against moisture. Over time, UV and heat can cause yellowing, acetic acid release, and loss of adhesion, creating pathways for water.

Solar Cells – Crystalline silicon wafers or thin-film semiconductor materials (CdTe, CIGS, etc.). Contain trace to significant amounts of lead, cadmium, selenium, antimony, and other toxic metals depending on technology.

T ransparent Encapsulant Layer (Back) – Same as front encapsulant, bonding cells to the backsheet.

Backsheet – Often polyvinyl fluoride (PVF), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), or polyethylene terephthalate (PET). These fluoropolymer and polyester materials can contain PFAS-class chemicals (including PFOS and GenX-type compounds), which are highly persistent in the environment. When backsheets crack or chalk, these chemicals can be released and migrate into soils and water.

Junction Box & Wiring – Contains copper, solder (often lead-based), and polymer seals. Failures can expose wiring, leading to metal corrosion and leaching. Junction box adhesives and potting compounds can also contain hazardous additives.

Every component of a solar panel — from the glass to the wiring — can be a potential source of contamination if its protective barriers fail. Knowing the anatomy isn’t trivia; it’s the foundation for understanding the real-world contamination pathways. Once you know what layers a panel is made of, the failure headlines start making more sense — and more alarming.

From Anatomy to Failure in the Field

Understanding what’s inside a solar panel is one thing; seeing how those materials behave in the real world is another. Field experience shows that these components don’t always hold up as advertised — and when they fail, the risks we just discussed aren’t hypothetical anymore.

PV Magazine, an industry trade publication, has reported repeatedly on field failures that have direct relevance to contamination potential:

Spontaneous Glass Breakage — Increasing incidents of tempered glass shattering without impact have been documented (PV Magazine USA, June 21, 2024). Once compromised, moisture ingress can trigger corrosion and leaching.

Weather-Related Damage — Damage rates from hail, wind, and storms have exceeded modeling expectations by up to 300% (PV Magazine USA, June 11, 2024). Each breakage point becomes a new vector for leaching.

Long-Term Storage Degradation — Panels stored improperly have been found to degrade before installation, raising the odds of early failure (PV Magazine, March 27, 2025).

UV-Induced Degradation — Research from Fraunhofer ISE, reported in PV Magazine (Aug. 15, 2025), found that standard accelerated UV testing—equivalent to roughly one year of European sunlight—caused significant and sometimes irrecoverable performance losses in certain panels. In some cases, panels that degraded in the lab partially recovered after “light soaking,” revealing that current testing methods may underrepresent or mischaracterize real-world degradation patterns. UV-driven deterioration can compromise protective encapsulants and backsheets, opening yet another pathway for moisture and contaminant release.

Panels fail in the field more often — and more severely — than industry projections suggest. Each breakage, crack, UV-weakened seal, or delaminated surface is another opportunity for toxic materials to enter the environment. And these aren’t reports from a rural opposition group. They’re from an industry-aligned trade journal, backed by NREL data and manufacturer analyses. The fact that such failures are being acknowledged internally should raise eyebrows in any community considering a large-scale solar development.

And these aren’t reports from a rural opposition group. They’re from an industry-aligned trade journal, backed by NREL data and manufacturer analyses. The fact that such failures are being acknowledged internally should raise eyebrows in any community considering a large-scale solar development.

The Limits of TCLP and the Illusion of Safety

If physical damage opens the door to contamination, the next logical question is: how do we know what’s actually leaching out? Developers often point to lab results as proof of safety — but those tests, and the way they’re done, tell only part of the story.

For all the talk from solar developers about “independent lab testing” and “no leaching risk,” one must ask: are they actually running these tests — and if so, are they telling anyone?

In practice, getting a Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP) report from a project developer can be “akin to getting blood from a turnip.” When you do see the data, it’s often a single short-duration test, on a single sample, under a narrow set of lab conditions.

In A Review of Toxicity Assessment Procedures of Solar Photovoltaic Modules (Liu, H., Kim, J., Zhang, J., & Kim, J. H., Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, 2024), researchers identify three key concerns:

Metal composition and inhomogeneity — PV modules contain toxic metals that aren’t evenly distributed, so sampling location matters. Regulatory standards and waste classification — TCLP has limitations and results can vary widely. Sampling and protocol variability — Particle size, solvent chemistry, test duration, and temperature all influence results.

Additional statistical analysis of 451 PV module leach tests by Siegfried, G., et al. (2024) reinforces the point:

“The calculated probability for exceedance of TCLP limits of Pb in new silicon-based modules… is approximately 7.8% for modules with traditional cell technology, 3.9% for modules with ribbon cell-interconnect technology, 4.4% for modules with G/B construction structure, and 3.5% for silicon modules with field aging.”

The study further cautions that environmental factors in the real world — oxidation, organic waste interactions, field pH ranges, liquid-to-solid ratios — are not adequately captured by standardized tests.

As Liu et al. notes:

“Furthermore, the paper aims to caution stakeholders across the PV industry, including manufacturers, landfill owners, utility companies, plant owners, insurance providers, and policymakers, about the nuanced differences in standards and procedures. This awareness is essential for informed decision-making and effective risk assessment.”

Passing a lab test doesn’t mean contamination can’t happen — it means it didn’t happen under that specific, narrow set of conditions. For persistent contaminants in farm soils, “within limits” today can still mean harmful accumulation tomorrow.

If physical damage opens the door to contamination, the next logical question is: how do we know what’s actually leaching out? Developers often point to lab results as proof of safety — but those tests, and the way they’re done, tell only part of the story.

Heavy Metals in the Farm Field: A Hidden Risk Beneath the Panels

Lab data is one thing — but what happens in the field, under operating solar farms, is even more telling. Here’s where research on agricultural soils steps in, showing that measurable changes are already happening on the ground.

As Yousuf, H., Yi, J., et al. (2024) explain in Heliyon:

“Heavy metals such as cadmium (Cd), copper (Cu), arsenic (As), mercury (Hg), lead (Pb), hexavalent chromium (Cr+6), zinc (Zn), and nickel (Ni) are known to have adverse effects on soil quality and can potentially leach into groundwater or be taken up by crops, entering the food chain. The concern regarding heavy metals and their potential impact on agricultural soil quality in the context of solar installations underscores the need for systematic and detailed research to assess and address these environmental challenges. Soil contamination stemming from solar installations can occur via two primary pathways. Firstly, during the installation process, significant alterations to the soil composition may transpire due to the excavation and mixing of soil layers. Secondly, the decomposition of materials utilized in solar photovoltaic (PV) installation poses a potential risk. Various heavy metals and toxic components employed in the manufacturing and composition of solar PV elements can undergo degradation, potentially leading to soil contamination. The presence of heavy metals in agricultural sites amplifies the risk of human exposure and subsequent health hazards associated with their ingress into the human body. This study was conducted to ascertain the potential for soil contamination resulting from material degradation during solar installations.”

Even when short-term monitoring shows metal levels below formal pollution thresholds, that doesn’t mean the risk is gone:

“While heavy metal levels remained mostly below pollution concern standards, notable increases in Cd levels across all fields merit attention and continued surveillance. The study underscores the importance of diligent monitoring and assessment to maintain soil quality and prevent potential contamination in agricultural fields.”

This warning applies even to “agrivoltaics” projects designed to grow crops under the panels. The authors stress:

“Additionally, agrophotovoltaics present opportunities for sustainable energy and optimized land use but require careful consideration of environmental impacts, particularly concerning heavy metal contamination. A holistic approach, encompassing regulatory compliance, community engagement, and ongoing research, is essential for ensuring the environmental sustainability of PV technologies in agriculture. In conclusion, while solar PV installations offer significant benefits for addressing climate change, responsible practices throughout their lifecycle, including manufacturing, maintenance, and disposal, are crucial for minimizing potential soil contamination risks associated with heavy metals.”

Agricultural soils under solar arrays are already showing measurable changes — including increased levels of metals linked to long-term environmental and health risks. This isn’t just theory; it’s happening in the dirt right now.

Mainstream Evidence - Leaching Detected and Acknowledged

If you think these warnings are just academic speculation, think again. Real-world measurements in working solar farms — and even national policy decisions — show that contamination risk is more than a theoretical possibility.

In a field study of a 750-kW crystalline silicon array in New York, Robinson and Meindl measured soils directly beneath the panels and compared them to soils 100 feet away.

The results were unambiguous:

Selenium concentrations were 97% higher beneath the panels; lithium was elevated by 386%, strontium by 86%, nickel by 37%, and barium by 61%.

While lead and cadmium were not significantly higher in this intact, operational system, selenium was already near the U.S. EPA’s ecological soil screening level (Eco-SSL) thresholds for plants and mammals. The authors noted that such enrichment can result from a combination of factors — panel materials, racking, wiring, and even ancillary system components like cement foundations, which can leach barium, chromium, nickel, and selenium depending on their composition.

The same warning comes from Penn State’s Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research (MCOR), whose Environmental Impacts of Grid-Scale Solar Development guidance tells developers, planners, and landowners:

“Toxic metals such as lead, cadmium, and selenium, present in some PV modules, can leach into the environment under certain conditions, particularly if panels are damaged, improperly disposed of, or degraded over time. Careful end-of-life management and compliance with waste regulations are essential to prevent environmental contamination.” (Penn State MCOR Extension, 2024)

The scholarly record doesn’t stop there. In central Italy, Moscatelli et al. (2022) monitored soils beneath ground-mounted PV arrays for seven years. They found substantial, lasting changes in soil chemistry and biology, including:

Higher pH and electrical conductivity,

Reduced water-holding capacity and soil temperature,

A 61% loss of total organic carbon and a 50% reduction in total nitrogen under panels compared to controls,

Lower microbial activity and “striped” patterns of soil degradation across the installation.

These shifts affect how soils hold or release metals and nutrients, potentially increasing contaminant mobility over time. Italy’s own policymakers took note — the country now bans the installation of ground-mounted solar arrays on active agricultural land, explicitly to protect soil health and food production.

Together, these sources deliver three key messages:

Measured reality: Independent soil sampling under operating arrays shows significant metal enrichment. Institutional recognition: Universities openly acknowledge leaching risks and call for preventive action. International precedent: Long-term field research in Italy documents soil degradation under PV, and the nation has acted by prohibiting such developments on farmland.

For rural communities, the takeaway is clear - contamination risk is not speculative — it is observed in the field, recognized by mainstream institutions, and serious enough that entire countries have set legal boundaries to protect agricultural soils.

Real-World Leaching Evidence: When Panels Break Down

We’ve looked at contamination under normal operating conditions — but panels don’t stay pristine forever. The question is: what happens when they’re damaged, aged, or dumped? Research in this area shows just how quickly “minimal risk” can escalate.

While the agricultural contamination research shows elevated heavy metals in soils under operating arrays, other peer-reviewed studies have examined what happens when solar modules themselves degrade under real-world and landfill-like conditions.

The results make it clear that TCLP “passes” don’t guarantee safety.

First, database analysis in Assessing the Hazardous Waste Potential of Photovoltaic Modules: A Statistical Evaluation of Leaching Test Data by Siegfried, G., et al. (2024) shows that even new silicon-based PV modules have measurable odds of failing the EPA’s hazardous waste limits for lead:

“The calculated probability for exceedance of TCLP limits of Pb in new silicon-based modules… is approximately 7.8% for modules with traditional cell technology, 3.9% for modules with ribbon cell-interconnect technology, 4.4% for modules with G/B construction structure, and 3.5% for silicon modules with field aging.”

The authors emphasize that leaching rates vary with module design, field aging or failure characteristics, and sampling approach — and that under 40 C.F.R. 262.11 and 261.24, these probabilities could support using generator knowledge in lieu of an EPA-approved TCLP test to determine if a module must be managed as hazardous waste.

Then there’s what happens under harsher chemical conditions. In Leaching of Cadmium and Tellurium from Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) Thin-Film Solar Panels under Simulated Landfill Conditions (Ramos-Ruiz, A., Wilkening, J.V., Field, J.A., & Sierra-Alvarez, R., Journal of Hazardous Materials, 2017), researchers subjected CdTe thin-film modules to acidic leachate in continuous-flow columns simulating the “acidic phase” of a landfill. The results were stark

“Over the course of 30 days, 73% of the Cd and 21% of the Te were released to the synthetic leachate of a continuous-flow column simulating the acidic landfill phase. The dissolved Cd concentration was 3.24-fold higher than the TCLP limit… and 650-fold higher than the maximum contaminant level established by the US-EPA for this metal in drinking water.”

The high leaching rates were directly tied to acidic conditions — a realistic possibility in unlined disposal sites and in certain agricultural soils with low pH.

Why this matters in an agricultural context:

Statistical risk — Even without visible damage, new modules of some designs already have a 3–8% chance of failing TCLP for lead.

Severity in worst-case conditions — Damaged or aging modules exposed to acidic water can leach metals hundreds of times above safe drinking water levels.

Long-term liability — Broken panels on-site or improperly disposed can contaminate soil and groundwater for decades.

When panels degrade, the release of toxic materials can spike to levels hundreds of times above safe drinking water standards. That’s not a slow drip of risk — that’s a floodgate.

When you combine Siegfried et al.’s probabilities with Ramos-Ruiz et al.’s severity data, the risk equation changes. We’re no longer talking about a rare hypothetical; we’re talking about measurable odds of contamination and evidence of just how bad that contamination can be when the chemistry turns against us.

The Bottom Line

At this point, the pieces fit together: we know what’s in the panels, we know how they fail, we know how they can leach, and we have documented examples of those metals ending up in soil and water. That’s not speculation — it’s a pattern.

This isn’t theory, and it’s not NIMBY folklore. It’s peer-reviewed science, industry trade reporting, and university extension guidance — all pointing to the same reality: utility-scale solar carries measurable risks to soil and water through heavy metal leaching.

Rural communities have every reason, and every right, to demand:

Rigorous pre-installation assessment of soil and water baselines,

Continuous monitoring during operation,

Legally enforceable decommissioning plans that include hazardous waste handling and landfill safeguards.

When the evidence comes from PV Magazine, NREL, land-grant universities, and peer-reviewed environmental science, the question isn’t whether the risk exists — it’s whether your community is prepared to manage it before it becomes irreversible.

Minimal Risk, But Who Decides What’s Acceptable?

The phrase “minimal risk” shows up often in the literature — but minimal doesn’t mean zero, and it certainly doesn’t mean acceptable for everyone. This is where the conversation stops being just about science and starts being about who gets to set the standard for safety.

A recurring theme in the scholarly literature on heavy metal leaching from photovoltaic (PV) systems is that contamination detected in field or lab studies often remains below regulatory concern thresholds. For example, Yousuf et al. (2024) found that while cadmium (Cd) levels increased significantly in some agricultural soils adjacent to solar installations, all measured concentrations were still below the pollution concern standard.

Similar patterns appear in other peer-reviewed studies: measurable changes in soil chemistry, sometimes statistically significant, but generally framed as “unlikely to pose a risk to human health” under current guidelines.

However, the existence of measurable increases — even if still “within limits” — leaves open a fundamental question: Who gets to decide what level of risk is acceptable? This isn’t just an academic point. Local communities, farmers, and landowners live with the long-term consequences if contamination levels rise over time, if environmental conditions change, or if “acceptable” limits are later revised downward. Regulatory thresholds are not moral absolutes — they are policy decisions, and they vary by country, state, and sometimes even by municipality.

Yet in many states, the dominant narrative comes not from field-based agricultural science but from industry-aligned sources. A prime example is the 2017 Health and Safety Impacts of Solar Photovoltaics whitepaper authored by Tommy Cleveland, then with the NC Clean Energy Technology Center (NCCETC) at NC State University. Despite being a non-peer-reviewed industry whitepaper, this document has been adopted by some state agencies as a basis for public health assessments. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH), for example, used Cleveland’s framing nearly verbatim in its own statement:

“Information to date does not indicate a public health burden from the use of crystalline silicone (c-Si) in solar farms which are operating under normal conditions… While there may be some hazardous chemicals used in the construction of a PV panel, there is not likely to be a completed exposure pathway to the general public given the fact that these substances would be fully encapsulated by non-toxic, nonporous substances like glass and, therefore, are not likely to enter the environment.” – Ohio Department of Health, 2024

Oddly, when reviewing its own referenced documents, the ODH did not appear to include any of the peer-reviewed field studies and laboratory leaching research summarized in this article — studies that document measurable heavy metal enrichment in soils, changes in soil chemistry under PV arrays, and high-severity leaching under certain conditions. Yet, with a little due diligence, I — a layperson in northwest Ohio — was able to find such information without institutional resources or industry funding.

Cleveland’s whitepaper concludes that “solar energy systems may contain small amounts of toxic materials, but these materials do not endanger public health” — a statement that downplays the presence of hazardous substances by immediately shifting the comparison to unrelated industries, claiming the risks of site contamination are “much less than for most other industrial uses.”

This is less a direct assessment of solar’s own risks and more a deflection, using whataboutism to imply safety by pointing to something worse. It also sidesteps a critical distinction - most other industrial sites are not being approved and built at the same rapid pace, size, and scale as utility-scale solar installations. In many communities, those other industrial uses would never be sited at all without a zoning change — a process in which the public can voice opposition at the local government level. By contrast, in many states, utility-scale solar projects bypass this local approval process entirely, leaving communities with fewer tools to evaluate and reject projects they see as unacceptable risks.

A deeper look at Cleveland’s professional background shows that he is a licensed mechanical engineer (B.S. and M.S., NC State) who has spent his career in the renewable energy sector. He served as Solar PV Engineering Manager at the NC Clean Energy Technology Center, whose mission is to “advance a sustainable energy economy by educating, demonstrating and providing support for clean energy technologies, practices, and policies” — a mission inherently tied to promoting, rather than questioning, solar development.

Cleveland also worked for Advanced Energy, a Raleigh-based nonprofit energy engineering firm that partners with electric utilities, government agencies, and renewable energy companies to advance energy technologies and strategies.

This context matters — not because it is my opinion that it automatically invalidates his conclusions, but because it underscores that risk assessments are rarely neutral. They are shaped by the institutional priorities, funding sources, and policy objectives of the people and organizations producing them.

In the end, whether the risk is “minimal” is not solely a scientific determination — it’s also a local policy choice. Communities have every right to weigh the type of risk, the magnitude of potential harm, and the trustworthiness of the sources making those determinations before deciding what they are willing to live with.

In Conclusion… Rolling the Dice on Contamination

By now, you’ve seen the evidence from multiple angles: technical, statistical, and observational. What’s left is the decision — and that decision doesn’t belong to developers or distant agencies, it belongs to the people who live with the consequences.

Based on the research presented here — from industry trade publications, peer-reviewed field and lab studies, and even university extension guidance — I cannot in good conscience dismiss the potential for contamination from utility-scale solar installations. While some studies downplay the significance by framing detected contamination as “within limits” or “unlikely to pose a risk under normal conditions,” the data themselves confirm that leaching of hazardous materials is possible under a variety of real-world scenarios: aging, storm damage, acidic soils, improper disposal, and manufacturing defects.

I do not proclaim to be an expert. What I have done is gather, cite, and present the research, reports, and field evidence that informed my own personal determination. I’ve provided citations for every claim so you can see exactly where the information came from. My decision is my own, made after reviewing credible sources — and yours should be, too.

The question for any landowner or community is not whether a scientific paper calls the risk “minimal” — it’s how soon, how much, and whether you are willing to roll the dice. These projects are not temporary; they are designed to sit on your landscape for decades. The metals, polymers, and chemicals inside the panels don’t disappear; they weather, break, and move into the environment.

For me personally, the decision is simple… if contamination is shown to be possible, then the acceptable probability is zero. Anything above that is gambling with soil health, water quality, and the long-term viability of the land. And unlike a financial risk, you can’t just “sell out” of contaminated soil or water — your community and the next generation inherit whatever damage is done.

You now have the tools to perform your own due diligence review and to develop an opinion that is best for you, your property, and your community. Use them — because the choice of whether to take this risk belongs to you, not to developers, agencies, or industry-aligned consultants.

Share

Leave a comment