I was listening to MSNBC on SiriusXM this past Saturday — January 31st — while traveling to my father’s house, and it got me thinking. I think it was Ali Velshi. Or maybe it was Ari Melber. When it’s radio you can’t see who’s talking, and I’m not enough of an MSNBC regular to recognize one voice from the other. But whoever it was, the point landed. He put it this way:

When a company chooses to do business in a community, it enters into an implied social contract. Yes, it answers to shareholders, but it also relies on customers and employees and the stability of the communities in which it operates. When a company allows its property or services or infrastructure to be used in ways that predictably harm those communities, that trust is broken.

Later in the commentary, he widened the lens even further:

This is no longer a local fight. It’s a national test of whether democracy still includes a mechanism for accountability when power is abused. In a functioning democracy, institutions would protect communities from this kind of overreach, but history tells us what happens when they don’t: regular Americans step into the breach.

This segment of the show concentrated on one policy — ICE in Minnesota — but for me, it didn’t stay there. Different issue, same civic question - what are people supposed to do when power is imposed on them, harm is foreseeable, and the institutions that should protect them either won’t or can’t? Because once you start listening, you realize it’s about principles — and how quickly they get rewritten depending on who’s suffering and which side the politics and media decide to take.

You know, it’s funny how we humans can hold two contradictory ideas in our heads at the same time and not even notice — or frankly even bother to care. And what the host was laying out in that broadcast was exactly this… when institutions fail and harm is being imposed on communities, people don’t just have the right to be able to respond — they’re told it’s their responsibility. He didn’t leave it abstract, either. He boiled it down to the kind of plain-language marching orders you can’t misunderstand:

“Show up. Ask questions. Spend your money like it matters because it does. Refuse to let harm hide behind contracts and logistics and plausible deniability. Refuse to be told that nothing can be done… Democracy does not survive on good intentions or mission statements. It survives when people decide their silence is no longer an option. My feet are tired, my soul is rested. Those are the words of a woman who knew that she was on the right side of history, and right now Minnesota is reminding the rest of the country how this works.”

Then the host had Ben Cohen on the program — yes, that Ben Cohen, the co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s — on to talk about ICE… not ice cream, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement. One thing he said stuck with me:

“If an elephant is standing on the tail of a mouse, then you claim you are neutral. The mouse will not much appreciate your neutrality, right?”

This is exactly what we hear way too often from local elected officials on renewable energy projects and data centers: ‘We’re staying neutral,’ as if neutrality is a civic virtue instead of an abdication. But in practice, neutrality doesn’t stay neutral. It becomes a permission slip for the loudest money in the room to keep moving, while the people who actually live with the consequences are told to be quiet, be polite, and wait their turn.

Now look at what happens when communities push back against large-scale renewable energy projects or data centers, and suddenly the tune changes. To reiterate, what the host was talking about was ICE — about institutional abuse, corporate enablers, and harm that predictably lands on communities. However, once you accept the premise he was laying out, it becomes hard to avoid an uncomfortable realization... the very same principles apply when rural Americans organize against renewable energy and data center developments imposed on their communities.

We hear all too often these days that it’s, “It’s my land, I can do with it what I please,” as though what happens beyond a property line exists in a vacuum. When neighbors raise concerns, they’re brushed off as NIMBYs, labeled liars, accused of bad faith, or portrayed as selfish obstacles to progress. Caring about your community, it seems, is only admirable under certain circumstances. Unless it’s about being a good steward of the land, protecting your family’s wealth, or insisting on the basic health, safety, and welfare of the place you live — then it’s treated like a character flaw.

What struck me is that these communities opposing renewable energy projects or data centers aren’t acting on vibes or superstition. They’re pointing to peer-reviewed science. To documented environmental impacts. To measurable property value losses. Even to constitutional questions, like where Fifth Amendment protections begin and end. Once you engage honestly with that evidence, it stops being a question of if harm will occur and becomes a question of when — and to what extent.

Here’s the part that really should make you pause. When people organize, protest, and apply economic or political pressure to protect themselves from one kind of harm, we call it democracy at work. When they do the exact same thing in response to renewable energy development or data centers, we suddenly call it obstruction. The behavior doesn’t change. The principle doesn’t change. Only the preferred outcome does. And if civic participation only counts when the “right” cause is involved — if the same democratic behavior is praised one moment and condemned the next — that’s not just hypocrisy. That’s a quiet way of hollowing out a democracy.

Listening to that broadcast made me realize we can’t keep pretending this is about policy nuance. It’s about whether our principles actually mean anything when they’re inconvenient. Either communities have the moral right to defend themselves from imposed harm, or they don’t. That right can’t depend on whether the project fits a narrative we like.

That’s the uncomfortable part. Because the real test of our values isn’t whether we defend communities when it’s fashionable — it’s whether we do so when it isn’t.

That’s the part people don’t like to talk about.

P.S. Before anyone emails me: Yes! The toughest landowner in the image is drinking something that definitely came with a garnish. Every rural community has one — the manliest guy you know, casually defying social norms one fu-fu beverage at a time. If that doesn’t scream confidence, I don’t know what does. We need more of those kind of folks standing up for what is right!

