Jeanne Trabulsi
Aug 17

A typical CdTe module of 16% efficiency (160 W/m2) with a CdTe thickness of around 4 micrometer contains about 78 mg Cd per W (in a 320-watt panel) -- according to a U of Stuttgart 2021 study, which is found here. https://vchr.org/pdf/energix/research/size_and_surface_dependent_solubility_of_cadmium_telluride.pdf

When going with the newer 400-watt panels, we arrive at about 62.5 mg Cd per Watt, so 25 grams/panel. For a 100MW site (275,000 panels), we arrive then at 6,875,000 grams or 7.6 tons.

