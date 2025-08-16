In a previous article, I laid out the case — with no shortage of scientific citations — that leaching from solar panels isn’t some hypothetical NIMBY fear. It’s a documented phenomenon. We have lab results. We have field data. We have soil tests from under real, operating arrays. So, if anyone’s still pretending this is a settled issue? They’re either not reading, or they’re betting you won’t.

So, now that we’ve established leaching can happen, let’s move to the next logical question - what’s actually inside those panels? As in, what toxic materials are being physically stored above your land — right now — a few feet off the ground, in fragile, aging electronic equipment?

The answer? A chemical soup of trace metals, semiconductors, adhesives, encapsulants, and polymers — some of which are regulated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) under its Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP) screening protocol. And the unsettling part is that even the scientists who publish these TCLP studies openly admit the test doesn’t fully capture real-world conditions. The test is short, the sample sizes are small, and environmental factors like UV damage, acid rain, and broken glass are not simulated. In other words, we’re leaning on a flawed standard to dismiss a real risk.

Let’s break down what we’re actually putting out there in the field.

The EPA screens for eight toxic metals under TCLP: lead, cadmium, mercury, arsenic, selenium, barium, chromium, and silver. Several of these aren’t just occasionally found in solar panels — they’re deliberate ingredients. Built-in. Engineered into the product.

And if one of those panels fails — cracks, delaminates, or gets blown across a field during a storm — and starts releasing any of those metals into the ground? Suddenly, what used to be a “low-impact” energy project starts looking a lot more like a long-term liability.

To understand what’s being installed, let’s compare two separate 100-megawatt solar facilities — one made entirely of monocrystalline panels and the other made entirely of thin-film panels. Both types are common in large-scale development, but they’re built differently and contain different materials.

Monocrystalline Panels (entire 100 MW facility; ~275,000 panels)

Aluminum – 68,750,000 grams → 151,568 pounds → 75.78 tons

Copper – 6,875,000 grams → 15,157 pounds → 7.58 tons

Silver – 77,000 grams → 170 pounds → 0.08 tons

Lead – 1,925,000 grams → 4,244 pounds → 2.12 tons

Nickel – 137,500 grams → 303 pounds → 0.15 tons

Tin – 275,000 grams → 606 pounds → 0.30 tons

Zinc – 687,500 grams → 1,516 pounds → 0.76 tons

Data for cadmium, tellurium, selenium, gallium, and indium was not readily available for this panel type.

Thin-Film Panels (entire 100 MW facility; ~275,000 panels)

Aluminum – 41,250,000 grams → 90,941 pounds → 45.47 tons

Copper – 3,437,500 grams → 7,578 pounds → 3.79 tons

Silver – 27,500 grams → 61 pounds → 0.03 tons

Lead – 275,000 grams → 606 pounds → 0.30 tons

Cadmium – 687,500 grams → 1,516 pounds → 0.76 tons

Tellurium – 687,500 grams → 1,516 pounds → 0.76 tons

Selenium – 137,500 grams → 303 pounds → 0.15 tons

Gallium – 68,750 grams → 152 pounds → 0.08 tons

Indium – 68,750 grams → 152 pounds → 0.08 tons

Nickel – 137,500 grams → 303 pounds → 0.15 tons

Tin – 137,500 grams → 303 pounds → 0.15 tons

Zinc – 275,000 grams → 606 pounds → 0.30 tons

Data for arsenic, barium, mercury, and chromium was not readily available for this panel type.

That’s not just “infrastructure” — that’s a floating inventory of hazardous materials, just a few feet above soil that’s supposed to grow food, raise livestock, or pass to the next generation.

Facility Size Matters — Big Time

It’s important to understand that these numbers reflect just one 100 MW solar facility. They’re meant to give you a reference point — a baseline that helps you extrapolate based on what’s proposed in your county. From my research, the most common size for new Midwestern utility-scale projects is now around 200 MW, with 300, 500, even 1,000 MW sites increasingly common. That means everything you just read? Multiply it. By two. Or five. Or ten.

Also worth noting, many modern facilities deploy bifacial monocrystalline panels. While they can boost energy output, they usually mean more materials per panel (glass-glass construction, more encapsulant, often more interconnects), which nudges up the total inventory of aluminum, copper, silver, and solder metals on site.

The Technologies of Tomorrow — and the Risks They’re Quietly Carrying

If you've spent time reading PV Magazine, you’ve seen the pattern. One article promises a quantum-dot solar cell with an external quantum efficiency of 190%. Another hails perovskite-silicon tandem modules that are about to transform the market. And if you’re not paying attention, it starts to sound like the solar panels of the future are already boxed up and ready to install on your back forty.

But here’s the reality - these panels aren’t ready. Not even close.

What the headlines are referencing are highly experimental technologies that exist only in controlled lab environments or on limited pilot lines — far removed from the dust, rain, heat, hail, and humidity of the Midwest. These aren’t commercial products. They are proof-of-concept demonstrations that researchers are still trying to stabilize, scale, and make affordable.

That hasn’t stopped the hype machine. Terms like “clean,” “green,” and “innovative” get thrown around before anyone has answered the most basic questions: What happens to these panels when they degrade? What’s in them? And what could leach out over time?

The industry is chasing efficiency gains by stacking cells, layering exotic materials, and engineering novel semiconductor compounds. Some designs aim to exceed the Shockley–Queisser limit — a well-known theoretical boundary (around 33%) for the efficiency of single-junction solar cells. To get beyond it, designers turn to quantum dots, perovskites, and multi-junction tandem cells, each of which brings new — and often more toxic — ingredients into the mix.

Take quantum-dot panels. Some of the most promising lab variants use cadmium selenide, cadmium telluride, or lead sulfide — all highly toxic and often highly mobile in the environment, especially in nanoparticle form. At that scale, particles can migrate through soil, contaminate groundwater, and interact with living organisms in ways we still don’t fully understand.

Or consider perovskites, which rely heavily on lead-halide compounds to function. These materials degrade quickly under heat, moisture, and UV light — in other words, under the exact conditions found in solar installations across farm country. If that encapsulation fails? That lead ends up in your soil and your watershed. Some perovskite processes also use solvents like dimethylformamide (DMF), a compound flagged for human toxicity in other regulatory regimes.

Other designs are even more exotic, involving gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, and antimony-based semiconductors. These aren’t just obscure — they're under-researched in terrestrial, agricultural contexts, with little to no long-term data on how they behave in the real world once panels are cracked, storm-damaged, or aging.

What’s alarming is not just the toxicity of these materials — it’s the lack of real-world testing. There are almost no long-term environmental studies assessing how these substances behave when encapsulated in panels, installed on rural land, and exposed to decades of UV, hail, freeze-thaw cycles, and storm damage. And yet they’re already being pushed by marketing teams as “clean,” “green,” and “innovative.”

Now, don’t get me wrong — I understand these technologies are still in the R&D phase. That’s not the problem. The problem is, if the technology is still development-stage, then so should be the marketing. You don’t get to slap a feel-good label on something before it’s even passed a field test. And you certainly don’t get to call it safe while ignoring the toxic ingredients baked into the design.

Because if today’s solar panels — the ones we already know — are leaching measurable quantities of lead, cadmium, selenium, and PFAS-class chemicals after hailstorms or thermal cycling… what happens when the next generation of panels brings even more reactive and untested materials into the mix?

We have to think ahead. If the PV Magazine headlines are even half right, then the stakes are only getting higher. And if we don’t start asking hard questions now, it’ll be our kids — not the researchers or CEOs — who inherit the consequences of rolling out these technologies across the landscape without real-world vetting.

It’s not anti-solar to be cautious. It’s just common sense. Especially when the future being marketed comes wrapped in materials no one has bothered to study outside the lab.

About the Numbers — Where This Data Came From

The material estimates you just read didn’t come from a guess, a Google search, or a meme. They’re based on data pulled from industry teardown reports, life-cycle assessments, engineering studies, and solar waste research published by credible institutions like the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Fraunhofer ISE, and the International Energy Agency (IEA-PVPS Task 12), among others. Where per-panel material quantities weren’t explicitly provided, I used weight-per-watt ratios published in peer-reviewed studies and converted them to a standard 400-watt panel — the type commonly installed in modern utility-scale solar farms. In other cases, manufacturer-disclosed compositions (grams of lead per module, for example) were scaled up across the number of panels needed for a 100 MW facility (roughly 275,000 units).

The final result? A well-grounded estimate of how many pounds — or tons — of each regulated or toxic element are being stored just a few feet above prime agricultural soil. These aren’t the “what ifs” of disposal scenarios. They are real-world totals of hazardous materials physically sitting above your land — aging, weathering, and waiting for a crack, a storm, or a careless installer to give them a pathway into the dirt. And when you combine that with the industry’s push toward even riskier, largely untested technologies, the picture that emerges is not one of “clean” energy, but of mounting liabilities left behind in rural communities.

The Missing Piece - Where Are the Regulators?

And here’s where things get even more troubling, at least in Ohio, the very agencies responsible for protecting the public don’t appear to be tracking these materials the way federal law requires. Under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), facilities storing or releasing toxic chemicals above certain thresholds are supposed to report them under Tier I or Tier II requirements.

Yet when I personally requested Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP) reports from both the Ohio Power Siting Board and the Ohio EPA, neither agency had records for solar facilities — not for those already built, nor for those under construction. Think about that,: projects are being permitted as “environmentally compatible” and “safe for public health,” but the very data needed to verify that claim isn’t being collected, retained, or disclosed.

That should alarm anyone who believes in transparent government. After all, how can a project be declared safe when regulators don’t even have the test results that would prove (or disprove) it?

What This Really Means for Rural Communities

At the end of the day, this isn’t about whether a panel can make electricity — of course it can. It’s about what else those panels are doing while they sit on racks above some of the best farmland in the country. Behind the glossy marketing campaigns and talking points about “green” jobs lies a harder truth: utility-scale solar farms are essentially warehouses of hazardous materials, scattered across the countryside in the name of progress.

The industry would prefer that rural communities see these projects as nothing more than an economic opportunity — a tax base, a few construction jobs, maybe a handshake deal at a county fair. But the hidden cost is that you become the long-term custodian of thousands of tons of toxic materials. Not the developers. Not the hedge funds that finance them. You. Your land. Your watershed. Your kids and grandkids.

This doesn’t mean we slam the brakes on innovation or refuse to look for better ways to generate power. But it does mean we have to be honest about what’s actually being built today — and what could be built tomorrow. Rural communities deserve the truth, not the spin. And the truth is this: if we don’t demand transparency, accountability, and responsible planning now, we may wake up a generation from now to find that the “clean energy revolution” has left behind a mess dirtier and more dangerous than anyone dared admit.

Source Appendix

This article draws from the following reports, teardown studies, and peer-reviewed publications to estimate per-panel material quantities and calculate total elemental storage across 100 MW solar facilities:

IRENA / IEA-PVPS Task 12. End-of-Life Management: Solar Photovoltaic Panels. (2016)

Fraunhofer ISE. Material and Energy Flows of the Solar Industry. (2020)

IEA-PVPS Task 12. Photovoltaic Module End-of-Life Management: A State-of-the-Art Review. (2016)

Liu, H., Kim, J., Zhang, J., & Kim, J. H. (2024). A Review of Toxicity Assessment Procedures of Solar Photovoltaic Modules.

Siegfried, G. et al. (2024). Assessing the Hazardous Waste Potential of Photovoltaic Modules.

PV Magazine USA. Various field-failure reports (2024–2025).

Ramos-Ruiz, A. et al. (2017). Leaching of Cadmium and Tellurium from CdTe Thin-Film Solar Panels.

Robinson, R. & Meindl, A. (2022). Soil Contamination Beneath a 750-kW PV System.

Yousuf, H. et al. (2024). Heavy Metal Impacts on Soil Under Solar Installations.

