Will Thompson

Kris Martin
4d

Love your take on this. Farm cosplay. To date, only American Farm Trust seems to have done a policy evaluation of agrivoltaics, and even their definition doesn’t go far enough (they’re trying too hard not to look anti-solar). Mostly everyone is fine with sheep and rabbits—let’s not forget you can graze rabbits on a solar plant and call it agriculture. The NYS Dept of Agriculture and Markets, on the other hand, has stated that solar is a permanent conversion of agricultural land.

Ann L. Klieves
4d

Thank you so much Will!!! I really need this information as I am working on something that I can use your information to address!! We are on the same side as always.Truth is so much for effective than BS!! You are the best

