The Old “Better Than a Hog Barn” Trick

If you’ve been to a solar developer’s open house, you’ve probably heard the pitch: “This project will bring in steady income for landowners.” True enough — lease checks are real. Nobody disputes that steady money is attractive, especially in times when commodity prices swing like a gate in the wind.

But then comes the follow-up… “And isn’t this better than a subdivision, a hog barn, or some other terrible thing that could go here?”

That’s not honest planning. That’s fearmongering 101 — you know, the very principle developers typically start off their meetings with in order to frame anyone who opposes as looney. Developers wave the boogeyman of subdivisions and factory farms so neighbors feel “lucky” to be stuck with thousands of solar panels instead. And just to make it all sound farm-fresh, they trot out a few sheep or carve out “pollinator zones” and call it “agrivoltaics.”

Then comes their favorite sweetener… “Don’t worry, it’s only temporary.” Temporary in the same way a 30–40 year mortgage is “short-term.” For an entire generation, the land is locked into being an industrial energy facility. That’s not temporary — that’s long-term transformation with no guaranteed return to agriculture at the end. And let’s be honest, once the infrastructure is there, the odds of a lease getting extended are higher than the odds of a hog getting fat on slop.

Or to borrow from Sammy Hagar’s old rock anthem - Three Lock Box — “money talks and suckers walk.” And in this case, the money is talking LOUD. Developers have every incentive to keep projects running well past their so-called “temporary” window, and communities that buy into the sales pitch are left walking, wondering how they got played.

Let’s be clear… a 600-acre solar power plant with a handful of sheep wandering around is no more a farm than a Walmart with a tomato plant in the parking lot — and no more “temporary” than the gravel pit at the edge of town that was supposed to be reclaimed years ago.

And here’s what they don’t want you to think about… if we accept their logic, then why stop at solar? Shouldn’t a landfill with a pumpkin patch, or a factory with a goat pen, also count as agriculture?

So, for a moment, let’s run with this devastatingly flawed logic and explore what it could mean if we actually accepted it.

Property Rights… The Myth of “My Land, My Rules”

Developers and organizations like Farm-To-Power love to preach property rights when it suits them, something along the lines of “A landowner should be able to do whatever they want with their property.”

Now, I’ll be the first to say — I’m not a lawyer (and I don’t even play one on TV) — but even I know this much - the law has always said property rights stop where your actions harm others. Why else do you think developers and their cheerleaders push back so aggressively — even demonizing community members who bring forward independent studies or actual science showing harm? Because the moment harm is acknowledged, the “my land, my rules” argument collapses. And rather than admit that, they attack the messenger, hoping folks will look at the scientist or the farmer raising concerns and say, “oh, that guy’s just crazy.”

Even in counties with no zoning, that principle still applies through nuisance law. You don’t get to poison your neighbor’s well, flood their pasture, or wipe tens of thousands off their property value just because you signed a lease. The absence of zoning doesn’t mean the absence of limits — it just means the legal fight moves from the zoning board to the courthouse.

Developers know this, which is why they lean hard on the temporary promise: “It’ll all come down in 30 to 40 years, so no harm done — maybe, if the landowner doesn’t want to extend the lease.” But here’s the flaw - harms are immediate and lasting. A nuisance doesn’t magically become less harmful just because someone slaps an expiration date on it. If your neighbor parked their broken-down pickup truck across your fence line for 40 years, would you consider that “temporary”?

And there you have it — that’s the setup. The property rights myth combined with the “temporary” sales pitch. Now let’s see what happens when we run that logic all the way out.

The “Temporary Agriculture” Trap - Where This Logic Leads

Here’s the play…

If we were to take developers at their word — that utility-scale solar is “agriculture” because it has sheep or pollinator zones, and that it’s “temporary” so no big deal — then we have to apply the same logic across the board. And, my Carhartt-wearing friend, that’s where things get messy.

Exhibit A: The ‘Agrivoltaic’ Data Center.

Picture a campus built from modular, scalable server units set on raised steel foundations. Modules get trucked in and out “as demand requires,” so it’s all labeled temporary.

Each roof wears solar panels for optics. The buildings are laid out in long ranks 20–30 feet apart, with row crops or sheep threaded between the rows to complete the farm cosplay.

Between these rows, strips of pollinator habitat areas are seeded with clover and milkweed to check the “environmental” box.

The entire site is wrapped in agricultural-style fencing and lined with 3–5 foot evergreens as “vegetative screening.”

Under this logic, that industrial-scale data center could be marketed as a “modern farm.” Sheep wandering between server racks, bees buzzing around pollinator patches, evergreen trees hiding the view — all while megawatts of electricity pour out of the facility.

Exhibit B: The ‘Temporary agricultural’ Housing Development.

Just like the data center example, this hypothetical — yet not too far-fetched — rural subdivision could be pitched the same way. Imagine rows of double-wide trailers, each with solar panels bolted to the roof.

Wastewater would drain into an onsite package treatment system with settling ponds to store sewage, rebranded as “human manure” for field application. At the edge of the development, a friendly park would offer swings and a picnic shelter — all of it bounded by designated pollinator habitat strips.

And to seal the deal, a small herd of alpacas could roam freely inside the gated community, creating the illusion that the whole thing is somehow agricultural.

Now, renewable advocates will scoff and say these are “absurd exaggerations.” But let’s be clear - these aren’t predictions, they’re illustrations of what happens when precedent gets twisted. If sheep make an industrial solar project “agriculture,” then the same logic could be stretched into absurd territory. And once that door is opened, it doesn’t matter if the first step looks harmless — it’s the precedent that’s dangerous.

This is the slippery slope… an industrial or residential land use can now be disguised and defended using the very same “my property, my say” logic renewable developers rely on. And just like solar, both the data center and the subdivision could be marketed as sustainable and renewable. The data center? “Green” because it uses modular units, rooftop panels, pollinator strips, and ag-style fencing. The housing development? “Eco-friendly” because it features solar trailers, human-waste fertilizer, alpacas grazing, and pollinator hedgerows.

And of course, the developers of these hypothetical developments above will promise the same thing solar developers do… that at the end of 30, 40, or 50 years the site will be completely decommissioned and restored to agriculture — minus salvage values, naturally. But we all know how that goes. Once the precedent is accepted, the definition of agriculture isn’t about growing food or sustaining people anymore. It becomes whatever a developer can dress up with livestock, pollinators, or a 40-year lease stamped “temporary.”

Planning Without Zoning - Fearmongering Disguised as Logic

In zoned counties, planning commissions exist to balance uses. In unzoned counties, the responsibility falls squarely on neighbors and local officials to call out incompatible uses. Developers love to pretend that no zoning means no rules. That’s not true.

Communities still have a right to demand fairness and protect their way of life.

But instead of honesty, developers hand out false choices: “Better solar than subdivisions!” “Better solar than hog barns!” as if those are the only futures rural land can have. That’s not planning — that’s a sales pitch, and that is exactly what developers are - salesmen. Salesmen pitching the ideal of being a good neighbor so they can flip their development for profit. They don’t sell projects; they sell relief from imaginary hog barns, subdivisions, or boogeymen they themselves conjure. That’s not planning, that’s manipulation.

And then comes the “agrivoltaics” flourish: a few sheep and some pollinator zones. Suddenly, we’re supposed to believe an industrial energy project is farming. By that logic:

A landfill with a pumpkin patch = agriculture .

A data center with rooftop lettuce = agriculture .

A car factory with a goat pen = agriculture.

It’s the rural equivalent of duct-taping a John Deere sticker onto a Tesla and calling it a tractor.

Community Review Without Zoning - Precedent Is Everything

When counties lack zoning, developers think they can sidestep community standards altogether. But here’s the rub - once a county accepts the idea that sheep and pollinator strips transform an industrial project into “agriculture,” the precedent is set.

Suddenly, it’s open season. Other industrial projects can march in with the same claim. If a solar farm is agriculture because it has sheep, what’s to stop a landfill, a crypto-mining center, or a chemical plant from pulling the same trick?

And here’s where it gets even more dangerous… states that are already trying to centralize power and strip away local control over land use will happily seize on this precedent. The idea of centralized, top-down control might sound far-fetched to some — but in today’s political environment… is it really?! Time and again we’ve seen legislatures move to weaken county or township authority, especially when powerful corporate interests stand to benefit. If counties cave to the narrative that these industrial-scale projects are “just agriculture,” state lawmakers will point to that as justification to override township trustees, county commissions, or local boards entirely.

The primary use test still applies, whether or not zoning does. Courts, tax assessors, and even state agencies look at the dominant use of the land. And at least in Ohio, I’ve seen it firsthand: more often than not, county auditors eventually reclassify what was once an agricultural parcel into an industrial use once a solar facility is constructed. That tells you all you need to know — the people charged with assessing land values for tax purposes recognize the truth that developers try to bury under sheep and pollinator strips.

To pretend otherwise isn’t just sloppy logic; it’s a political gift to anyone who wants to erode local authority. And once local control is gone, communities are left powerless while outside developers and state-level officials make the rules. And when neighbors lose their voice in what happens next door, it’s not just a land-use question anymore — it’s a question of fairness, self-determination, and whether rural communities get to govern themselves at all.

The Shape-Shifting Narrative

The renewable energy industry has perfected the art of telling three stories at once:

To rural communities: “We’re just farmers with panels, pollinator zones, and sheep. Better us than hog barns. And don’t worry, it’s temporary.”

To state and county officials: “We’re a utility-scale energy project deserving of favorable tax treatment.”

To investors: “We’re critical infrastructure with guaranteed returns stretching out for decades.”

And here’s where the hypocrisy really stinks like silage left in the sun - if solar were truly harmless, why do developers work so hard to discredit or bully anyone who asks questions? You’d think they’d welcome science, but instead they label neighbors as “anti-progress,” “anti-farmer,” “nuts,” or just people who supposedly fear change.

And if they were so confident, why hire consultants to crank out property valuation studies with outcomes that always just happen to favor the project? Why spend so much effort explaining away independent research that shows real risks — dismissing studies about contamination, health, or economic harm as “one-offs” — when those risks strike at the very heart of rural communities and century-old local economies? That’s not confidence. That’s insecurity dressed up as PR spin.

Developers love to dress up solar farms with sheep, pollinator zones, scare stories about subdivisions, and the magic word “temporary.” But communities — even those without zoning — shouldn’t fall for it. The primary use of the land is what matters. And no amount of grazing, pollinator branding, or 40-year “temporary” leases changes the fact that utility-scale solar is industrial energy infrastructure.

And here’s the cruel twist… by buying into the mythical narrative of property rights that the renewable energy industry has so heavily invested in, communities may be paving the way for the very thing they were told solar would prevent. The fear of residential subdivisions or other large-scale developments — used as the boogeyman to sell solar — becomes more of a reality if this flawed logic is allowed to proceed. Once the precedent is set, why wouldn’t a developer argue that a trailer park with alpacas or a subdivision with pollinator strips is just another form of agriculture?

If we accept these tricks, we’re not just opening the door to solar. We’re opening the door to landfills with pumpkin patches, factories with goat pens, and “temporary” projects that never actually leave. That’s not protecting farmland — that’s dismantling the very norms and expectations that keep rural communities livable.

And let’s be honest - shouldn’t rural property owners be praised, not faulted, for speaking up proactively rather than waiting until actual damage occurs? Expecting communities to sit quietly until wells are polluted, property values drop, or livelihoods are hurt is not a rational or reasonable position. Speaking early isn’t obstruction — it’s responsibility. We don’t wait for a barn fire before buying insurance, and communities shouldn’t be asked to wait for disaster before defending their way of life.

So, the next time someone says, “Better solar than a hog barn, and don’t worry, it has sheep and pollinator zones so it’s temporary agriculture,” just smile and remind them… Fearmongering doesn’t make falsehoods true, sheep don’t turn a power plant into a farm, pollinator zones don’t erase industrial impacts, a row of 3 foot tall evergreens do not miraculously mitigate property value loss, and 40 years isn’t temporary by anyone’s definition but theirs — especially when the lease can always be extended. Or, to borrow from Sammy Hagar’s Three Lock Box: money talks and suckers walk — and in this case, the money’s already talking.

Remember this… the only thing strong enough to drown out money talking is communities walking together. Don’t be the sucker.

