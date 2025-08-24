Before we begin - This is not an article about suicide itself. But because rural financial dynamics can touch the most tragic outcomes, I want to pause here. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help. In the U.S., you can dial or text 988 to connect immediately with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7. Farmers and agricultural workers can also call the Farm Aid Hotline at 1-800-FARM-AID (1-800-327-6243), part of the USDA’s Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN), for free and confidential support. You are not alone, and help is available.

Listening Beyond the Argument

A few months ago, during one of my regular debates with Wayne — a friend with whom I share passionate and sometimes exhausting conversations about the pros and cons of utility-scale solar — he surprised me by steering the discussion toward rural suicide rates. At first, I thought it was distasteful, maybe even inappropriate, to weave such a heavy subject into what was already a charged debate about energy policy. Yet I held back from saying so in the moment, because I knew this wasn’t a topic to respond to flippantly. Instead, I sat with it. I wanted to really think about why Wayne felt compelled to bring such a painful issue into the discussion — and in time, it stuck with me.

Since then, I’ve reflected deeply on that moment. I have often said, both publicly and privately, that unless you know intimately the financial, family, or health situation of a farmer who decides to lease land to a renewable energy developer, you should resist the urge to judge them. Many people like to believe they know, but the reality is often far different than appearances suggest. You can dislike the decision, even staunchly oppose it, but judging the farmer — or treating that farmer, landowner, or their family harshly because of it — is not fair. For many, it’s a decision made under pressures most outsiders can’t fully appreciate.

Wayne’s comment — uncomfortable as it was at first — reminded me just how intertwined these issues are. The economics of rural land use, community divisions, and the weight of personal and financial stress are not abstract debates. They are lived realities, and sometimes they become unbearable ones.

And here lies an unspoken — perhaps unforeseen — consequence of siting renewable energy developments in a community - these projects don’t necessarily raise the value of nearby homes. In fact, research shows they often reduce residential property values. What they do raise, however, are land values — especially large tracts adjacent to or near the developments. That shift may look benign from the outside, but for farmers who aren’t leasing their land, it can mean higher tax bills, narrower margins, and new economic pressures that ripple through both households and communities.

Validating Large Tract Land Values

One of the least discussed consequences of siting utility-scale renewable energy projects in rural America is how they reshape the market for large tracts of land. These aren’t homes on cul-de-sacs or small parcels along a county road — they are fields, pastures, and woodlots measured in dozens or even hundreds of acres. And when a solar facility arrives, those tracts are suddenly valued in an entirely different way.

Nationwide evidence: A 2025 nationwide analysis published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) examined 8.8 million property sales across 3,699 solar sites. The authors conclude:

“Difference-in-differences estimates show that LSSPV significantly increases agricultural or vacant land value by about 19.4% within a 2-mile radius, while simultaneously reducing residential property values within 3 miles by about 4.8%.”

This was not because the soil got richer or the yields got better, but because the land had acquired what economists call an “option value” — or, more plainly, speculative value — the potential to be leased for future solar development.

North Carolina evidence: The University of Wyoming study, focusing on North Carolina farmland sales, reached a similar conclusion. It found that solar farms did not directly increase or decrease agricultural land values, but they created what the authors call a “signal effect.” As the study states:

“Results also suggest that solar farm construction may indirectly affect agricultural land values by signaling the land’s suitability for future solar development. Specifically, results indicate that proximity of agricultural land to electric transmission lines may be positively valued after a solar farm is constructed nearby.”

Lease rate comparisons - From a purely financial perspective, this shift is understandable. Leasing land for solar can pay many times more per acre than farming it. In Ohio, solar lease agreements often guarantee landowners upwards of $1,250 to $2,000 per acre per year. By comparison, the U.S. national average cropland rental rate in 2025 is only $161 per acre.

Those numbers ripple through land sales, driving up the per-acre value of tracts that might never grow corn or soybeans again. Rising assessments are not a coincidence; they are grounded in market data that reflects speculative demand. But for farmers who depend on production rather than speculation, this validation translates directly into higher property taxes and thinner margins. What looks like prosperity from the outside can, in reality, mean new financial stress for those who never agreed to host a single solar panel.

What begins as a spike in the value of individual tracts rarely stays isolated. Once a solar project lands in a community, the speculative pricing doesn’t just attach to that one parcel — it starts to shape expectations for the whole community. Landowners, developers, and even county officials begin to see the region differently, as if one project signals that more are likely to follow. This shift in perception is what turns a one-off development into a pattern, a chain reaction that makes each new project easier to justify and harder to stop.

The Domino Effect - When One Project Begets Another

In the world of renewable energy siting, one project rarely exists in isolation. This is what researchers and planners call the “cumulative effect” or “domino effect.” Put simply, once a utility-scale solar or wind facility is approved in a rural community, the chances that additional projects will follow nearby increase dramatically. A first project functions like a proof-of-concept - it demonstrates that the permitting process can be navigated, that transmission infrastructure is accessible, and that local resistance can be overcome. By reducing uncertainty, it lowers the perceived risks for other developers and effectively opens the door for more projects to follow.

This is not a hypothetical — it is happening across the United States. In Ohio, for example, one only needs to Google the number of renewable energy developments in counties like Hardin, Union, Paulding, Van Wert, and many others to see how quickly the domino effect unfolds. What begins as a single project within a community soon multiplies, with developers clustering around transmission corridors and counties becoming hotspots for overlapping proposals.

For local residents, this domino effect can be jarring. What starts as one project within a community quickly evolves into a patchwork of industrial-scale energy developments across the landscape. Communities often find themselves debating not just a single project but a cascade of them — each one justified by the last.

This is why understanding the domino effect matters — and why land speculation matters too. The two are inseparable: once the first project is approved, speculative pricing takes hold, reshaping not just the local land market but the trajectory of the entire community.

Speculative Inflation and the Tax Burden

The PNAS nationwide study confirmed a clear pattern... agricultural or vacant land within two miles of a solar project increased in value by about 19.4%, while nearby residential properties lost about 4.8% of their value. These aren’t neutral adjustments — they are adverse and potentially damaging effects that reshape who wins and who loses when large-scale renewable projects move in.

For farmers who are not leasing to developers, rising land values look like wealth on paper — but they translate into higher assessed property taxes. And for owners of larger tracts of land (or those who cash rent from them), the impact can be especially severe: the crop revenue hasn’t changed, but the county tax bill just did — and it could potentially change to the tune of a 20% increase in property taxes if assessments track those speculative jumps.

The Squeeze on Profit Margins

For non-leasing farmers, the financial hit doesn’t stop with higher property taxes — it’s compounded by rising operating costs.

First, as land assessments rise with speculative values, property taxes climb. For owners of larger tracts, this can mean seeing tax bills increase by double digits, even while their crop revenue remains flat. In some cases, reassessments tied to inflated land values can trigger 20% or greater hikes in annual property taxes.

That is money siphoned directly from already thin margins.

Second, when fewer acres are planted in a community, the economic ripple spreads to agribusiness suppliers and service providers. Lower planted acreage means farmers buy less seed, fertilizer, herbicide, pesticide, and other inputs, which can force local suppliers to raise prices to stay afloat. The same dynamic affects ag services — from equipment dealerships to custom applicators — as volumes decline. In effect, the loss of plantable acres not only narrows farm margins but also ripples outward, driving up costs for the goods and services that farm communities depend on.

Meanwhile, those who lease their land for renewable projects are often shielded from these same pressures. In many cases, Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements shift the property tax obligation to the developer. Where taxes are not eliminated entirely, they are frequently covered or offset by the developer under the terms of the lease. On top of that, many contracts include annual “escalators” — built-in increases to lease payments — ensuring that landowners hosting projects see their income grow over time, even as their neighbors’ shoulder higher costs.

The result is a squeeze that tightens unevenly. Farmers who keep producing crops face rising tax bills and higher input prices, while those who lease to renewable developers often see those burdens absorbed, negotiated away, or offset by escalating lease payments. In short, the pressures on farm profitability are distributed unevenly across the community.

Financial Stress, Identity, and Suicide Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has documented that rural suicide rates are consistently higher than urban ones. Between 2000 and 2018, rural suicide rates rose by 48%, compared to a 34% increase in urban areas. In 2017, rural “noncore” counties had suicide rates of 20.0 per 100,000, compared to 11.1 in large metro areas. Rural men faced especially high risks — 30.6 per 100,000, compared to 21.0 in urban settings. Rural youth suicide rates were 74% higher than their urban peers.

Why? Financial volatility is a major driver. Farm bankruptcies spiked in 2019 to their highest levels in 15 years across many Midwestern states. Farming isn’t just an occupation; it’s an identity, often passed down for generations. Losing profitability or the family farm isn’t like losing a job — it’s like losing a legacy.

Economists often call these unintended consequences “externalities.” Put simply, they’re the ripple effects that spill over onto neighbors and communities — costs or benefits people never agreed to, but end up living with anyway.

The USDA’s Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN), created in the 2018 Farm Bill, was designed specifically to address these risks, connecting farmers with behavioral health resources, financial counseling, and crisis support. Yet the pressures keep mounting: higher taxes, tighter margins, and the feeling that some households are insulated from new costs while others shoulder more of the burden. These differences aren’t always the result of individual choices, but of how development agreements and market forces distribute costs and benefits unevenly across a community.

The Visual and Social Layer

The impacts aren’t only financial. They’re social, even psychological.

Stephen Gibbons’ seminal 2015 study found that visible wind turbines reduced nearby home values by 5–6% within two kilometers, effects attributed to the loss of landscape amenity.

More recent U.S. studies show similar impacts from solar farms: homes within half a mile to a mile often lose measurable value.

Researchers often describe these changes as shifts in “amenities” or “disamenities.” In other words, they are a specific kind of externality — the spillover costs or losses borne by neighbors who never agreed to host the project but still live with its consequences. In appraisal terms, these effects can also manifest as stigma: when a property or area becomes marked as less desirable, not only because of tangible nuisances like glare or noise, but also because of the perception of being industrialized or degraded.

This matters because stigma doesn’t only affect the parcel next door — it can ripple across a community. One farmer’s lease check may turn him into a financial “winner,” while his neighbor absorbs stigma-driven property value losses with no offsetting benefit. These differences don’t just fracture land markets — they strain trust, weaken social capital, and erode the sense of shared fate that rural communities depend on. And when community cohesion weakens, the protective buffer against mental health strain weakens too.

The Responsibility of Elected Officials

Although I have never hidden the fact that my perspective is critical of utility-scale renewable development, I also come to the issue of rural and farmer suicide, having been raised in and having continued to live in a rural setting for the vast majority of my life. I worry about how often short-term gains are prioritized over long-term effects. Thanks to Wayne, this wasn’t even a blip on my radar before — but now that it is, I cannot ignore it.

Utility-scale renewable energy projects are often marketed as “win-win” for rural America: clean energy for the nation, steady lease income for landowners, and a greener future for all.

However, for those township trustees, county commissioners, and state legislators who — God bless them for sticking to their beliefs — firmly stand by the narrative that this is solely a property rights issue, there is a larger picture that cannot be ignored. Property rights are central to rural life, and having a staunch love of them is not only understandable, it is admirable. But as elected officials, your responsibility does not end at the fence line of one parcel. You are charged with protecting the health, safety, and welfare of all constituents, and that requires looking at how one landowner’s decision can ripple outward to affect the entire community.

The evidence suggests that siting large renewable energy developments in rural communities does not remedy the underlying stresses farmers face — it can and likely will amplify them. Rising taxes, narrowed profit margins, community division, and stigma all pile onto farm families who were already under strain. And these are the very kinds of pressures that public health research has long tied to higher rates of depression and suicide in rural America.

This is why it is troubling for me when governmental agencies, boards, and elected officials rely on appraisal consultants such as Kirkland Appraisals and others, whose opinions and reports litter the desktops of hundreds of employees across the United States. These reports are typically commissioned and paid for by the renewable energy industry, and while they are often framed as objective analyses, they almost invariably conclude that solar projects pose no risk of stigma, no reduction in neighboring property values, and no injury to the use and enjoyment of surrounding land. The concern is not that these consultants are breaking rules, but that their conclusions are frequently one-sided, reflecting the perspective of the party paying for the report. When governmental agencies and boards rely heavily on such documents, without balancing them against independent research or peer-reviewed evidence, the result can be decisions that overlook the very real externalities experienced in rural communities.

What worries me most is that these externalities — higher taxes, rising costs, fractured communities — have the potential to increase the very risks tied to rural suicide rates, not mitigate them. Yet too often, elected officials seem unwilling to grapple with this connection, preferring the simplicity of a property rights slogan over the complexity of rural well-being. At some point, we must ask… do we measure success by how much one landowner gains, or by whether our communities as a whole are healthier, stronger, and more resilient?

Seemingly, siting a renewable energy development within a community does not alleviate the core reasons that drive rural despair. In my opinion, it would seem to only exacerbate them.

A Final Word

I cannot close without recognizing Wayne and his wife, Sarah, for their commitment to raising awareness about rural and farmer suicide. The truth is, Wayne and I are miles apart on renewable energy — and neither of us hesitate to call out what we see as misinformation in one another’s arguments. We don’t agree on much, and perhaps never will, except for this - farmer suicide is a horrid, heartbreaking reality. On that point, I admire his and Sarah’s willingness to confront such a painful subject head-on and the work they do to address it.

And that is why I wrote this article — to highlight how I believe the externalities of utility-scale renewable development are a factor too often overlooked, yet one that may contribute to the very stresses tied to rural despair and suicide. Their advocacy reminded me that this issue cannot be ignored, and my hope is that this perspective broadens the conversation.

If You or Someone You Know Is Struggling

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help.

In the U.S., dial or text 988 to connect immediately with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.

Farmers and agricultural workers can also call the Farm Aid Hotline at 1-800-FARM-AID (1-800-327-6243). This hotline, supported through the USDA’s Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN), offers free, confidential support and connects callers with farm stress resources and local programs in their state.

You are not alone, and help is available.

