Will Thompson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bosco Hurn's avatar
Bosco Hurn
5d

Contributing to the suicide problem is the dirty electricity that solar installations place on the electric grid. Read Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization by Dr. Sam Milham. Depression is one of the diseases covered in the book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JW Thompson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture