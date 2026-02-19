If you’ve spent any time in a courthouse meeting room, a fire hall, or a township garage with folding chairs lined up like a jury, you’ve heard the script.

It starts friendly. Always does.

They’ll tell you they’re “good neighbors.” They’ll say they “believe in community participation.” They’ll talk about “working with local leaders,” “listening,” and “building trust.” They’ll point to glossy renderings and carefully chosen numbers, and for a minute it almost feels like you’re being invited into the process.

Then the conversation shifts — usually right around the time somebody in the room asks a question that doesn’t fit on the brochure.

That’s the moment I like to call the W.C. Fields phase — “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with BS.” The presentation gets slicker. The slides get busier. The answers get longer. Suddenly you’re drowning in charts, acronyms, and carefully rehearsed reassurances.

The tone stays friendly. The substance gets foggy.

Because once you and your neighbors start asking about the financial engine under the hood—especially the federal incentives—the meeting often stops being a conversation and starts becoming a strategy session.

And that’s when you’ll hear the line, delivered like it’s meant to settle the room:

“Relax. Every energy source gets subsidies. Renewables are just treated the same.”

That’s like saying the 4-H show is “perfectly fair”… while one contestant rolls in with a professional fitter, a hired handler, and a judge who’s already holding the blue ribbon — and then someone lectures the crowd about “free enterprise.”

The problem with that talking point is simple - it survives on vibes, not math.

Because when you look at what the federal government actually did—using the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s own accounting—the “on par” story doesn’t just wobble. It faceplants.

From FY 2016–2022, the federal government provided $183.309 billion in quantified energy-specific subsidies and support. Out of that total, renewables received $83.823 billion—46% of the entire pile.

So yes, technically “everybody gets subsidies” in the same way “everybody gets fed” at a church potluck. Some folks get a scoop of beans and a paper napkin. Renewables got handed the serving spoon, the dessert table, and the microphone — and then acted offended that anyone noticed.

Meanwhile, over that same period:

Natural gas & petroleum liquids: $9.276 billion

Coal: $7.752 billion

Nuclear: $2.855 billion

Then renewables stroll in with $83.823 billion — and before anyone tries the old “well renewables is a big umbrella” escape hatch, here’s how that umbrella breaks down:

Solar: $32.296 billion

Wind: $12.422 billion

Biofuels: $24.288 billion

Everything else combined (biomass electric, geothermal, hydropower, “other”): about $14.817 billion

So, when someone says “renewables are on par,” they’re not dazzling you with brilliance. They’re leaning hard into the W.C. Fields playbook — if you can’t win on the math, baffle them with bologna.

Sure. And if this is all “equal,” then a full grain truck and a five-gallon bucket weigh the same — and we both know that’s not how scales work. You don’t need a PhD to see the imbalance. You just need the willingness to look at the scoreboard.

The subsidy you don’t see: the tax code

The part of the story they hope nobody translates into plain English

When most folks hear “subsidy,” they picture a big obvious check—the kind you could hold up at a meeting and say, “There it is.”

But most of what props these projects up doesn’t show up like a check. It shows up like fine print—the kind that makes your eyes glaze over right before it empties your wallet.

From FY 2016–2022, tax expenditures made up 70% of total federal energy support. That means the biggest share of the “support” is coming through the tax code, not a line-item check you can see coming down the road.

A “tax expenditure” is special tax treatment—credits, deductions, exclusions—that reduces federal revenue. Here’s the rural translation: it’s like being told, “Everybody pays the same at the sale barn,” but one buyer quietly gets a discount at the office window afterward. Same ring. Same auctioneer. Different rules once the doors close.

Now, if you’ve been wondering about direct payments—you’re not imagining things. Sometimes this isn’t just “they owe less.”



Sometimes it turns into real money.

After the 2008 recession, a lot of companies didn’t have enough tax liability to use the credits the normal way, so Congress created Treasury direct-payment programs that eligible entities could choose instead of the tax credits.

So, the support can show up in two forms: as a tax expenditure (the tax bill gets lighter), or as an outlay (an actual payment).

Either way, the practical result for the developer is the same: the project is being propped up by federal policy… and then you’re told it’s a free-market success story.

It’s like being shown the posted grain price and told, “That’s what everyone gets,” while certain sellers get a quiet premium on the back end — and then you’re scolded for asking why the receipts don’t match the billboard.

That isn’t partisan. That’s incentives. If the rulebook pays you to run a certain play, people will run it until the whistle blows—because that’s what people do.

FY 2022: the “on par” claim doesn’t survive contact with a calculator

If you want one year that you can carry into a meeting like a pocketknife—simple, practical, undeniable—use FY 2022.

In FY 2022, 67% of energy-related tax expenditures were for renewable fuels, and renewables’ tax expenditures totaled $15.3 billion.

Now compare that to the industries that are supposedly “treated the same”:

Coal-related tax expenditures in FY 2022: $590 million

Nuclear-related tax expenditures in FY 2022: $110 million

If somebody tells you those are “on par,” they’re basically asking you to accept that a $15,300 lease check and a $110 lease check are both “money,” so the difference doesn’t matter.

That might work on paper if you never cash the check. Out here, it doesn’t.

Why rural counties feel this first

Because “policy” turns into pressure on land, leases, roads, and neighbors

Here’s where the whole “subsidy parity” argument stops being a Washington conversation and becomes a rural one.

When one sector receives 46% of federal energy support over multiple years, that doesn’t stay trapped in a PDF. It moves. And it’s not Monopoly money — it’s public money. Sometimes it shows up as outlays (actual payments). Sometimes it shows up as tax expenditures (the Treasury collecting less revenue). Either way, the cost lands in the same place: on taxpayers.

And once that kind of backing exists, it shows up in places you can’t ignore:

It shows up when lease offers start sounding like lottery tickets—until you remember they’re only “possible” because federal policy is injecting value into the deal.

It shows up when developers say, “This is just the market,” while the market has a federal thumb on the scale.

It shows up when a county is told it’s “anti-progress” for wanting basic answers about roads, drainage, setbacks, emergency response, or long-term decommissioning—things any responsible landowner asks before building a barn, let alone a grid-scale industrial site.

And here’s the part rural communities learn fast... when local government does push back—when a board denies a project, adopts a moratorium to slow things down, or tightens zoning so the rules actually mean something—developers often don’t just disagree. They try to make sure the community feels the pressure.

That pressure usually doesn’t show up as a polite “we’re disappointed.” It shows up as hints about what this will “cost” the county, stern letters from law firms that arrive faster than straight answers ever did, and warnings about lawsuits, appeals, or “next steps” if officials don’t reverse course. And sometimes it shows up as litigation itself—filed not just to win a project, but to send a message to every other township watching-push back, and we’ll make it expensive.

It’s the same vibe as a big outfit telling a small operator, “Sure, you can insist on better terms… but do you really want the hassle?” A lot of the time it isn’t just about the merits. It’s about leverage. It’s about exhausting people until they stop trying.

A subsidy doesn’t just “help” a project. It changes what can be offered. It changes what can be overbid. It changes who can outlast who. And in a lease-driven land market, it changes what gets built where—fast.

You’ve seen versions of this in agriculture too. Anytime the rules change incentives, behavior follows. That’s not a conspiracy. That’s Tuesday.

Prep for your townhall meetings

(for the part of the meeting where they give you three minutes and one blood-pressure spike)

If you want to say this in a way that’s calm, factual, and hard to dodge, you can do it with four numbers — and one reminder.

These figures are federal support tracked by the EIA. They do not capture the extra layers that often get stacked locally—things like PILOT agreements (Payments In Lieu of Taxes), property tax abatements/exemptions, special valuation deals, local fee waivers, or other county-level incentives that can further sweeten the deal for the developer while shifting costs and risk onto everyone else.

So when someone tells you “they’re on par,” remember: this is just the federal side of the ledger.

Total federal energy subsidies/support FY 2016–2022: $183.309B

Renewables’ share: $83.823B (46%)

Tax expenditures as a share of total energy support in that period: 70%

FY 2022 renewable tax expenditures: $15.3B vs. coal $0.59B and nuclear $0.11B

Then you can say:

“I’m not arguing politics. I’m arguing arithmetic. The EIA shows renewables took 46% of federal energy support from 2016–2022. In 2022, renewables’ tax benefits were $15.3 billion, while coal and nuclear were measured in the hundreds of millions. That isn’t ‘on par.’ That’s a policy preference—by the numbers. And that’s before you even layer on local incentives like PILOTs and abatements.”

And if you need a one-liner to end it:

“If this is ‘on par,’ then a full grain truck and a five-gallon bucket weigh the same — and we both know that’s not how scales work.”

The Part Nobody Wants to Say Out Loud

The “friendly grin, firm handshake, now sign here” reality

Alright—let’s close this out plain.

We just walked through the federal numbers, and the “on par” story doesn’t survive daylight. Renewables took 46% of the quantified federal energy support. Solar alone pulled over $32 billion. And in FY 2022, renewables’ tax expenditures were $15.3 billion while coal and nuclear were down in the hundreds of millions.

And that’s just the federal side of the ledger. It doesn’t even include the local layers that often get stacked on top—PILOT agreements, abatements, special valuation deals, fee waivers, and the other “well bless your heart, we’ll make it work” incentives that can shift costs onto everyone else.

Now here’s the part rural communities understand better than any boardroom ever will:

Developers are not “good neighbors.” They’re salespeople.

Some are competent and forthright—no question. Some are professional enough to answer a straight question with a straight answer. But even the best ones are still doing the same job: assembling acreage, securing approvals, and converting policy incentives into revenue.

That’s why the tone at these meetings feels so… familiar. It’s warm. It’s confident. It’s folksy. It’s full of “we’re just here to help” and “we respect your concerns.” And it’s always moving—gently but steadily—toward one thing: closing the deal.

And when the numbers don’t support the story, the story doesn’t get smaller—it gets more emotional.

That’s when you hear the greatest hits:

“It’s their land—they can do whatever they want.”

That’s a cute line until you remember we don’t live on islands. Rural life is neighbors, wells, tile lines, drainage, dust, roads, livestock, and property values. Property rights matter—but they’ve never meant “no rules and no community say.”

“Think about your children’s education.”

Schools matter. But using kids as a sales lever is not community partnership—it’s pressure. It’s a way to make disagreement feel selfish, even when the question is basic: “Is this deal actually good for us?”

“Every energy source gets subsidies. Renewables are just treated the same.”

That’s not brilliance. That’s bologna. It’s the W.C. Fields phase with a smile—because the federal numbers simply don’t say “equal.”

Here’s the bottom line…

You don’t have to turn every developer into a villain to protect your community.

You just have to stop mistaking a polished pitch for neighborliness.

Because a “good neighbor” answers hard questions without getting defensive. A “good neighbor” doesn’t hide behind slogans when asked for math. A “good neighbor” doesn’t act shocked—shocked!—that people want details before signing away the landscape.

A salesperson, on the other hand, wants you to feel comfortable right up until the pen hits paper.

So, listen politely—rural people are good at that.

But don’t confuse polite with persuaded.

Don’t confuse confident with correct.

And don’t confuse marketing with truth.

When you see it that way, the fog lifts.

You stop arguing vibes.

You start asking math.

And that’s when the real conversation finally begins.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Federal Financial Interventions and Subsidies in Energy in Fiscal Years 2016–2022 (https://www.eia.gov/analysis/requests/subsidy/pdf/subsidy.pdf).

