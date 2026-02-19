I genuinely appreciate (and I’m a little embarrassed by) how many of you have pledged money for my Substack ramblings. But I’m going to ask you—kindly, sincerely, and with love—to please stop.

I share my opinions and experiences openly and freely. And I don’t remember ever putting a price tag on the help I’ve offered to communities pushing back against industrial-scale renewables. The only “fee” I’ve ever asked for is simple:

Pay it forward.

A lot of rural communities in the middle of a fight don’t have extra cash laying around. I know that because I’ve been that person—doing the math, looking at the resources, and realizing the budget is basically “good luck.” So even if I wanted to turn this into a quick side hustle… let’s be honest… it probably wouldn’t cover the electric bill. (Which feels ironic, given the subject matter.)

So truly—thank you. I mean it. Your support and encouragement means more than you probably realize.

But if you’ve got money you were thinking about sending my way, I’d love you to use it for something better:

Put it toward your local fight (signs, copies, records requests, travel to meetings—whatever helps).

Donate it to someone in your community who’s carrying the load.

Or—my personal favorite—buy your kid an ice cream cone and remind yourself what winning actually looks like.

Because if we’re being honest, the pledges don’t do much besides feed my ego… and my wife has been faithfully trying to keep that thing on a leash for years. I shouldn’t make her job harder.

Seriously though: keep your money. Keep your momentum. Keep your courage.

And if you want to “tip” me—tip your community



