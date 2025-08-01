Will Thompson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
Aug 3

I've been looking at this issue for several years; I've had questions about the applicability of these results to PV sites in areas with vegetative cover, as the research was done on an arid site where one might expect more heating to occur. I used this study in arguing against a project in 2018, and of course the developer dismissed it (and the state board approving their permit accepted their dismissal). But the most striking thing about research on this topic over the last nine years is... the lack of it. I assume that's because no one wants to fund (or do) research that might show something negative about PV solar.

The results of this study were a bit of a bombshell at the time, but no one has seen fit to challenge them in a serious way. Panels have changed a fair amount in the last 10 years; wouldn't more efficient panels lessen the heat island effect? Wouldn't the solar industry want to back research that shows this? We have enough existing grid-scale PV solar sites now to take a more serious look at the issue, yet no one will do it. This goes for so many topics re: the effects of grid-scale plants. "The opposition" can't afford to fund this research, and the industry appears not to want to have it done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
Aug 1

JW this is a great discussion!!!Thank you so much for sharing!! Keep up the fight, we are with you!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JW Thompson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture