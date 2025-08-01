NEW PODCAST: When “Clean Energy” Heats Up Your Land
What if the very thing marketed to save the planet is making YOUR farm, pasture, or rural home hotter?
In this episode, we dig into the Photovoltaic Heat Island Effect—a documented phenomenon where utility-scale solar farms raise local temperatures by up to 8°F, even at night. That’s 2 to 4 times higher than the global warming limit set by the Paris Climate Accord.
Crops stressed.
Livestock heat-staggered.
Ponds drying faster.
Fire risk climbing.
Rural homes sweltering longer into the night.
All while being told it’s “sustainable.”
Listen to - The Photovoltaic Heat Island Effect: Larger solar power plants increase local temperatures -now at https://dgpcoop.com/studies to hear the data, the real impacts, and the questions no one wants to ask about solar development in rural America.
If you want to learn more about the heat island effect, the study relating to it can be found on our website at https://dgpcoop.com/studies . We encourage you, as always, to do your own due diligence!
I've been looking at this issue for several years; I've had questions about the applicability of these results to PV sites in areas with vegetative cover, as the research was done on an arid site where one might expect more heating to occur. I used this study in arguing against a project in 2018, and of course the developer dismissed it (and the state board approving their permit accepted their dismissal). But the most striking thing about research on this topic over the last nine years is... the lack of it. I assume that's because no one wants to fund (or do) research that might show something negative about PV solar.
The results of this study were a bit of a bombshell at the time, but no one has seen fit to challenge them in a serious way. Panels have changed a fair amount in the last 10 years; wouldn't more efficient panels lessen the heat island effect? Wouldn't the solar industry want to back research that shows this? We have enough existing grid-scale PV solar sites now to take a more serious look at the issue, yet no one will do it. This goes for so many topics re: the effects of grid-scale plants. "The opposition" can't afford to fund this research, and the industry appears not to want to have it done.
JW this is a great discussion!!!Thank you so much for sharing!! Keep up the fight, we are with you!!