In this episode, we dig into the Photovoltaic Heat Island Effect—a documented phenomenon where utility-scale solar farms raise local temperatures by up to 8°F, even at night. That’s 2 to 4 times higher than the global warming limit set by the Paris Climate Accord.

Crops stressed.

Livestock heat-staggered.

Ponds drying faster.

Fire risk climbing.

Rural homes sweltering longer into the night.

All while being told it’s “sustainable.”

Listen to - The Photovoltaic Heat Island Effect: Larger solar power plants increase local temperatures -now at https://dgpcoop.com/studies to hear the data, the real impacts, and the questions no one wants to ask about solar development in rural America.

If you want to learn more about the heat island effect, the study relating to it can be found on our website at https://dgpcoop.com/studies . We encourage you, as always, to do your own due diligence!

