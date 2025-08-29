Ever find yourself tired of being treated like Mr. Haney on Green Acres — the gullible country bumpkin who’ll buy anything a slick salesman pitches out of the back of a truck?

Because that’s exactly how the renewable energy industry seems to think of rural America - a place where you can roll in with glossy brochures, talk about “green jobs” and “clean power,” and never be asked a hard question about what’s really inside those panels or what happens when they sit above your soil and water for decades.

Over the last year or so, I’ve written about the study “Potential for Leaching of Heavy Metals and Metalloids from Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Systems” by Seth A. Robinson and George A. Meindl, published in the Journal of Natural Resources and Development (May 2019). That research looked at a 750,000-watt solar farm at SUNY Buffalo — rows of monocrystalline silicon panels installed back in 2011–2012. What did they find? Soils under the panels were enriched with selenium, lithium, strontium, nickel, and barium. Lead and cadmium were there too — not spiking compared to background soils, but present nonetheless, and the authors warned that over time, even “low-level” amounts can accumulate in plants, animals, and people.

Now, just weeks ago, fresh evidence came in from across the Atlantic. On August 15, 2025, Yandem, Grygoyć, and Jabłońska-Czapla published “Impact of photovoltaics on soil and water by metal(loid)s including technology-critical elements: preliminary study” in Environmental Geochemistry and Health. This one focused on a 1-megawatt solar farm in Upper Silesia, Poland — built in 2012 with monocrystalline silicon panels. And unlike the sales brochures, the researchers didn’t just take glossy photos. They sampled rainwater runoff dripping right off the panels, soils around the site, and even analyzed the panels themselves.

Their findings are concerning and should raise the bar for further investigation: cadmium in runoff exceeded drinking-water safety limits, while soils around the farm showed elevated indium and antimony — metals most folks have never heard of, but which are now critical to solar manufacturing and largely unregulated.

These findings, in combination with the Robinson and Meindl study, reveal a consistent pattern on two continents: solar panels are not chemically inert. They leach toxic and technology-critical elements into their surroundings. And when local folks raise this exact concern, they shouldn’t be dismissed as “NIMBYs.” They should be listened to.

The Poland Study - Rain, Soil, and Solar Fingerprints

The Polish researchers examined a 1-megawatt solar farm built in 2012 — about 3,800 monocrystalline panels.

To get a clear picture of how panels interact with their environment, the team collected three types of samples:

Rainwater runoff straight from panel glass. Collection vessels caught water running directly off the modules during rainfall. In at least one case, cadmium exceeded the European and Polish drinking-water limit of 5 µg/L for water intended for human consumption (Directive (EU) 2020/2184; Journal of Laws 2017, item 2294), reaching about 6–7 µg/L. Other metals like lead, zinc, and chromium were detected but generally below regulatory thresholds.

Soil samples on and off the farm. Compared to “clean” reference soils outside the project, the soils near the PV installation showed elevated indium (0.4–0.6 mg/kg) and antimony (0.9–1.2 mg/kg). Both are tied to solar panel manufacturing but rarely monitored in environmental testing. Cadmium was also detected (up to 1.5 mg/kg) along with lead and zinc, though Upper Silesia’s mining legacy contributes to those background levels.

Panel composition analysis. The modules themselves contained high concentrations of antimony (up to 800 mg/kg), copper (2,000+ mg/kg), tin, and lead (hundreds of mg/kg), with smaller but measurable amounts of gallium, indium, germanium, and tellurium. These values lined up with the anomalies seen in runoff and soils, linking the source back to the panels.

The conclusion - after just a decade of operation, the solar farm was already leaving behind a measurable chemical footprint. Cadmium runoff crossed a legally binding drinking-water standard, while soils near the site carried indium and antimony that don’t normally belong there. Importantly, the researchers didn’t just blame solar outright. They accounted for Upper Silesia’s mining and smelting legacy — a region already contaminated with cadmium, lead, zinc, and chromium — by comparing against control soils. This strengthened their case: while mining explains much of the heavy background metals, the indium and antimony spikes, and cadmium in runoff, point directly to the panels.

And while we’ve previously discussed the dangers of well-known toxins like cadmium and selenium, this study introduces two new elements into the conversation — indium and antimony — hazards we haven’t yet spoken to, but which carry serious health implications of their own:

In regards to indium, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states the following:

“Symptoms [of indium exposure] include irritation of eyes, skin, respiratory system; possible liver, kidney, heart, blood effects; pulmonary edema.”

And in regards to antimony, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reports:

“The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has determined that antimony trioxide is a reasonably anticipated human carcinogen… breathing antimony dust can cause heart and lung problems, stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach ulcers.”

Indium and antimony are not just obscure technical materials — they’re toxic agents capable of damaging lungs, hearts, and other organs. And yet they’re not routinely monitored in environmental testing, meaning they can accumulate silently in soils and waters without triggering regulatory alarms.

The Robinson-Meindl Study -A Recap of Our First Red Flag

Back in 2019, Seth Robinson and George Meindl published one of the first field studies on leaching from solar installations, focused on a 750 kW solar farm at SUNY Buffalo — about 3,200 monocrystalline panels. Instead of relying on lab simulations, they collected soil samples beneath and around the panels and compared them to background sites.

Here’s what they found:

Selenium nearly doubled beneath panels — rising from 0.6 mg/kg in background soils to 1.2 mg/kg.

Lithium climbed from 14 mg/kg to 23 mg/kg.

Strontium rose from 130 mg/kg to over 200 mg/kg.

Nickel increased from 22 mg/kg to nearly 35 mg/kg.

Barium jumped from 250 mg/kg to more than 400 mg/kg.

Lead (~15 mg/kg) and cadmium (~0.3 mg/kg) were present across all soils but did not spike significantly beneath the panels under normal conditions.

The authors emphasized that while these concentrations remained below U.S. EPA screening thresholds, the pattern mattered. Even slight increases can accumulate over time, especially for elements like selenium that are beneficial in trace amounts but toxic once they build up.

In short, Robinson and Meindl’s study was the first red flag. Evidence that crystalline silicon solar panels alter soil chemistry in subtle but measurable ways. What looked like a whisper in 2019 has become a shout in 2025, as the Poland study now shows not only shifts in unusual metals like indium and antimony, but outright exceedances of health-based standards for cadmium.

What the “Experts” Say

Of course, if you ask the solar industry and its allies, they’ll tell you contamination isn’t just unlikely — they’ll insist it’s impossible.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the leading U.S. trade group, has gone so far as to publish fact sheets claiming:

“Solar panels … are sealed in high-strength encapsulants that prevent chemical leaching, even when solar panels have been crushed or exposed to extreme heat or rainwater.” — SEIA, Solar Panel Toxicity and Safety Fact Sheet (2025)

It’s not just the trade groups. Government agencies have echoed this view as well. The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DER) has assessed that:

“Because PV panel materials are enclosed, and don’t mix with water or vaporize into the air, there is little, if any, risk of chemical releases to the environment during normal use.” — Massachusetts DER

And even Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law — in its widely cited 2024 report Rebutting 33 False Claims About Solar, Wind, and Electric Vehicles — attempted to disprove contamination concerns.

The report explicitly listed as a false claim:

“Toxic heavy metals, such as lead and cadmium, leach out from solar panels and pose a threat to human health.”

The authors countered with language that could have come straight from an industry brochure:

“While some solar panels contain cadmium, the form used in solar (cadmium telluride) is non-volatile, non-water soluble, and 1/100th as toxic as free cadmium. The materials inside the panels are also fully encased in tempered glass.”

Here’s the irony -Columbia’s report was supposed to bust myths about renewable energy, yet it parroted one of the industry’s most misleading claims — that solar panels are “fully encased in tempered glass.” Anyone who has ever handled a solar module knows that is not true. Solar panels are likely to have only two panes of glass — the front face and, in some newer bifacial designs, the back — while the remaining sides are polymer backsheet, sealant, and aluminum framing. To suggest that every panel is encased in glass on all six sides is itself a myth — and misinformation.

The message, whether from industry trade groups, state agencies, or academic allies, is consistent: trust the encapsulant, trust the glass, don’t worry about leaching.

But when you set these confident claims against what the researchers in Buffalo and Poland actually measured — real concentrations of cadmium, selenium, indium, and antimony in soils and water — the “impossible” starts to look very possible indeed.

Putting the Puzzle Together

So what happens when you put these studies side by side?

Poland: cadmium runoff above drinking-water standards; indium and antimony spikes in soils.

Buffalo: selenium, lithium, and nickel increases; lead and cadmium present across the board.

Both: proof that solar panels are not chemically inert. They leak into their surroundings.

And here’s what makes this even more concerning, these studies are literally a world apart — one in Central Europe, the other in the Northeastern U.S. — yet they point in the same direction. And both projects were still relatively young in their lifespan when tested, Buffalo’s array was less than a decade old and Poland’s was just over ten years. Neither reflects the contamination potential after a full panel replacement cycle (typically around 20–25 years).

What is equally important to point out, both studies were conducted in environments that had not experienced catastrophic weather events like tornadoes, major hailstorms, or fires — the kinds of damage that can shatter panels and rapidly release their toxic contents. What we’re seeing in Buffalo and Poland is contamination from normal wear and tear. The true risks, once extreme weather and end-of-life replacements are factored in, may be far higher.

In short, what we’re seeing now is likely just the beginning.

What This Means for Rural Communities

For folks living near these projects, the message is clear:

Cadmium isn’t just a lab word. It exceeded safe limits in Poland — in runoff straight from the panels.

Lead and cadmium are always there. Even if not “spiking,” they sit in soils waiting for age, cracks, or storm damage to unleash them.

Indium and antimony are the new risks. Hardly anyone is monitoring or regulating them, yet they’re showing up in solar farm soils — and they’re linked to cancer, lung disease, and organ toxicity.

Bioaccumulation is the wildcard. What looks small now can compound year after year into serious ecosystem and health impacts.

So, when people in farm country ask, “What happens when hundreds of thousands of panels sit above my water table?” — the answer isn’t “don’t worry about it.” The answer is - you’re right to be concerned!

Conclusion

Solar energy may be renewable, but that doesn’t make it risk-free. The Robinson-Meindl (2019) study in Buffalo and the Yandem et al. (2025) study in Poland — two different farms, two different countries, two different decades — both reached the same conclusion… solar panels leach hazardous and technology-critical elements into soil and water.

By testing runoff, soils, and panel composition, the Poland team showed contamination is happening right now — and sometimes above health standards. Crucially, they accounted for Upper Silesia’s mining and smelting legacy, ruling out industrial pollution alone as the culprit. The evidence pointed directly to the panels. Meanwhile, the Buffalo study confirmed that lead and cadmium are always present in soils and that even “low” shifts in elements like selenium and lithium can bioaccumulate into real ecological risks.

And it’s not just the familiar threats of cadmium and lead. The appearance of indium and antimony in the Polish study underscores that solar panels introduce newer, poorly monitored toxic elements into the environment — substances with serious health implications that regulators are not prepared to address.

These findings, in combination, should raise the bar for further investigation and force a reckoning with the sales pitch of “clean” energy. Whether in the U.S. or Poland, the pattern is the same - solar farms leave behind a chemical footprint that communities cannot afford to ignore.

Clean energy should not mean contamination by another name.

