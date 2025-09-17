Will Thompson

Jeff Chestnut
6h

There is no justification for wind turbine generated electricity. It’s just unnecessary and very high cost, while at the same time damaging to the environment. Only the free government money grifters benefit. It’s time to just quit wind. And guess what? Same for solar.

Kris Martin
5h

And we’re just figuring this stuff out now, decades after we started building these things? Heaven forbid that researchers started looking at these issues 20 years ago. It’s disgusting how long it’s taking to find out what happens to soil around wind and solar projects over time. How about microplastic contamination of soil near turbines? And PFAS under solar panels? I guess we know exactly who’s funding research these days, and what their priorities are (and aren’t).

