Only in Amsterdam could a study like this be born. But here's the punchline… they were right.

But here’s the punchline… they were right. (The authors of the study, not the Dead Milkmen.) In fact, the research is published in a peer-reviewed paper bluntly titled Vibrational noise from wind energy-turbines negatively impacts earthworm abundance (Velilla et al., 2021).

The team at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam actually went out into crop fields and tested the idea. According to their results:

“A major contributing source of anthropogenic vibrational noise comes from wind energy turbines, which are mainly found in rural or farming areas and sometimes cover a large land surface. Wind turbines with actively rotating blades produce a continuous, slowly fluctuating humming sound with most of its spectral energy below 500 Hz.”

In other words, turbines don’t just generate electricity — they generate a low-frequency hum that rolls right into the soil.

Measurements showed that at just two meters from the base of a turbine, vibrations were on average 23 decibels louder than they were 250 meters away. And the worms felt it.

“Earthworm abundance increased with distance to the turbines and therefore decreased with increasing vibrational noise level.”

The closer the worms were to the turbines, the fewer there were to be found.

And get this… it didn’t matter what crop was growing or how compacted the soil was. Corn, wheat, clay, loam — didn’t make a lick of difference. The only thing that mattered was the turbine hum. Meanwhile, other soil critters — the mesofauna — didn’t seem to care one bit:

“Abundance of mesofauna was not related to noise amplitude or to distance to the turbines, or to soil compaction.”

So, turbines weren’t just shaking up the ecosystem in general. They were targeting earthworms specifically.

I don’t need to climb up on a soapbox and preach to folks in farm country about how important earthworms are — you already know. But for anyone less familiar, worms aren’t just squirmy background players, they’re the underground workforce. Think of them as the unpaid ranch hands of the soil, always on the clock and never asking for health insurance. As the researchers put it:

“Earthworms play a crucial role in several soil processes including: soil formation, soil structure, water infiltration, nutrient cycling, carbon sequestration, climate regulation and primary production.”

In short, worms are the free labor that keeps farmland alive. Start thinning out their ranks, and you risk cascading effects that ripple through the whole system.

And that’s not speculation — the authors themselves warn:

“Our findings suggest that noise could decrease earthworm densities, and ultimately modify the distribution of species that depend or interact with earthworms.”

Which means wind turbines don’t just change your view of the skyline — they can destabilize the ground beneath your boots.

What Happens When the Ranch Hands Leave

You don’t need me to tell you what happens to a ranch when the hired hands quit. Fences fall, feed piles up, gates don’t get shut, and before long you’ve got chaos. The same thing happens underground when turbines start driving earthworms out of the soil.

The Amsterdam researchers made it plain enough:

“Our results confirm that earthworm abundance decreased substantially as the amplitude of vibrational noise increased.”

That means fewer worms digging tunnels, fewer worms mixing nutrients, fewer worms helping water soak into the ground instead of running off. Think about what that does in a cornfield after a heavy summer storm, or on pastureland when you’re already fighting compaction.

Without them, soils harden, drainage worsens, nutrients don’t move, and yields can take a hit. As the study warned:

“The negative relationship we find between wind turbine noise levels and earthworm abundance could potentially have cascading effects on other soil organisms and processes and should also draw attention to other sources of seismic noise.”

Mess with worms, and you mess with everything else.

Green Energy’s Dirty Secret

The wind industry loves to sell a story - sleek turbines turning against a blue sky, generating “clean energy” that will supposedly save the planet. They call it progress. They call it inevitable. And if you happen to live nearby and don’t like it? Well then, you’re just a NIMBY.

But science is starting to tell a very different story. The Vrije University Amsterdam study makes it painfully clear that the price of “clean” energy isn’t just measured in subsidies and electric bills. It’s paid for in soil health, in lost earthworm populations, and in cascading effects that touch everything from crop yields to water infiltration.

Developers won’t mention that when they’re passing out glossy flyers at the county fair. They’ll talk about jobs and revenue, but they won’t bring up findings like this:

“Our findings suggest that noise could decrease earthworm densities, and ultimately modify the distribution of species that depend or interact with earthworms.”

No worms means poorer soil. Poorer soil means weaker crops. And all of that has real-world consequences that wind companies won’t have to deal with — but you will.

The PR Teams Don’t Farm Here

Wind companies love to trot out shiny numbers and polished talking points. They’ll tell you how many megawatts a project will generate, how much CO₂ it will supposedly offset, how many dollars the county might get in tax revenue. But here’s what they won’t tell you – it’s likely none of those PR people live next to the turbines. None of them farm the ground those machines shake.

The Amsterdam researchers even warned that vibrations might mess with soil drainage itself:

“Soil vibrations induced by wind turbines could alter the direct physical environment, e.g. through soil particle sorting or an impact on earthworm tunnel structures, thereby influencing water drainage and other abiotic conditions.”

If there’s one thing farmers don’t need, it’s drainage headaches. But you won’t find that in a wind developer’s brochure. Because the PR teams don’t farm here. They don’t have to live with compacted soil, flooded rows, or declining yields. To them, rural America is just empty space on a map — a backdrop for their tax-credit harvesting scheme.

Could Solar Do the Same? Looking at Italy’s Ban

Before wrapping up, it’s worth glancing over at Italy. Earlier this year, Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida pushed through a ban on new ground-mounted solar farms on productive farmland. His reasoning? Protect food sovereignty, stop the “wild spread” of utility-scale solar, and keep good land growing crops instead of just megawatts. Exceptions were carved out for agrivoltaics (solar with farming underneath), non-productive land, and projects already in the pipeline.

Now, the Dutch worm study never said a word about solar — it was strictly turbines and vibrations. But here’s where the dots start connecting. Wind projects showed us how big machines can mess with the very soil life that keeps fields productive. Solar may not hum at 500 Hz, but utility-scale farms bring their own baggage… soil compaction from construction, altered drainage, microclimate changes under panels, and mechanical trackers that do move (albeit slowly). Any one of those could, in theory, chip away at worm populations or soil function.

To be clear, this is hypothetical, not proven. But Italy’s move suggests that governments are starting to ask a bigger question — what’s the true cost when we swap cropland for solar fields? And if the worm study is any clue, rural communities have every right to be cautious before signing away their soil.

NIMBY Is Just Common Sense

So, let’s cut through the spin. Calling rural people “NIMBYs” isn’t an argument — it’s a slur meant to shut you up. But the science on a multitude of NIMBY concerns is catching up with what they have been saying all along - these projects aren’t harmless. They bring real costs, some of which we’re only just beginning to measure.

If earthworms can vanish because of turbine noise, and if governments like Italy are banning solar on farmland out of fear of losing food security, then rural skepticism isn’t backwards. It’s stewardship. It’s common sense.

The hardest part? It’s not just outsiders doing the mocking. Too often it’s neighbors pitted against neighbors, stirred up by promises and payouts. That division is the real harvest these companies leave behind.

