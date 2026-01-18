Will Thompson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JF's avatar
JF
1d

There have been studies by CEA (Clean Energy Association) that the the line cracks and micro cracks increased from about 20% in one study to 83% more recently. The studies are a couple of years old now.... but yes - this sure is an issue. Then there is the next issue of disposal... it's all an endless nightmare.

Don't eat lamb unless you know where it was sourced from - despite all the claims of no toxins - I still don't believe them! And I dislike the agrivoltaics industry for their ignorance!

Reply
Share
Bosco Hurn's avatar
Bosco Hurn
1d

Why is this happening? We've all had glass windows, sliding doors & etc. that have lasted seemingly forever. How do these panels crack on their own in the warehouse or just weeks after installation?

BTW, not arguing with you or doubting it's happening. Just wanna know why.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JW Thompson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture