Confession is good for the soul!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0041Confession is good for the soul!JW ThompsonSep 12, 202541ShareHave a great weekend!SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksWill ThompsonSubscribeAuthorsJW ThompsonRecent PostsYour Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You, VTJul 21 • JW ThompsonYour Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You, LBNLJul 21 • JW ThompsonYour Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You -URIJul 21 • JW ThompsonYour Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You, UTJul 21 • JW ThompsonThe NIMBY MinuteMay 28 • JW ThompsonThe NIMBY MinuteMay 23 • JW ThompsonWelp… That Escalated QuietlyMay 22 • JW Thompson