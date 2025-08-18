Will Thompson

Kris Martin
Aug 18

“It is not obstructionism; it is democracy.” Thank you for that reminder. I’ve been at this so long that sometimes I forget we have a very real right to object, to have our objections be heard, and to prevail. And you’re so right that we view opposition in different states in some very biased ways. My state’s opposition doesn’t *quite* get the West Virginia/Ohio treatment, but we’re definitely treated as not fully qualified to oppose these projects on rational grounds. Good post!

melanie nivelt
Aug 19

In Michigan, Governor Whitmer enacted PA 233, taking away local control from Planning Commissions. Our voices were silenced because we asked questions and had concerns. Our Governor's answer was to shut us up and accept any/all renewable energy projects "for the good of our State and doing our part for the planet" kinda BS.

To everyone out there, Keep Fighting The Good Fight!

