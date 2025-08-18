If you’ve ever been told that resisting massive renewable energy projects makes you some kind of backward obstructionist, take a good hard look at California — yes, that California. The land of Teslas, kombucha, and climate policies stacked higher than a hayloft.

And yet, even here, local communities are standing their ground. Sacramento may think it can shove industrial-scale wind and solar projects into rural counties whether they want them or not, but the people who live closest to the land are saying: Not so fast.



Sacramento’s Promise vs. Rural Reality

In 2022, state lawmakers passed AB 205, a law designed to make renewable energy permitting “fast and efficient.” The pitch was simple -instead of letting counties and towns weigh in, developers could “opt in” to a new fast-track process with the California Energy Commission (CEC). The promise was bold - a final decision within 270 days — barely nine months.

Politico summed up the reality:

“California promised wind and solar developers a 270-day permitting process. They’re still waiting.”

And according to Politico’s reporting, not a single project has crossed the finish line under the law. Fountain Wind in Shasta County — the pilot case — has been stuck in limbo for more than 650 days, proof that locals won’t be brushed aside.

The problem with Sacramento’s “fast track” isn’t just the timeline — it’s the mindset. As Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Halfway Up the Ladder study (2023) showed, renewable developers treat engagement as a public-relations exercise - communities are “heard,” but rarely listened to. AB 205 codifies this tokenism by stripping authority from local governments and handing it to Sacramento.

What AB 205 Really Did

Sacramento pitched AB 205 as climate progress. But peel back the layers, and it’s clear the law was designed to solve a different “problem” - local democracy.

The process is voluntary. Sacramento didn’t force developers into this system — they chose it, lured by the promise of speed and state-level control.

Several tried — none succeeded. Not a single project has crossed the finish line.

Local opposition still matters. Even under AB 205, communities have managed to delay and frustrate billion-dollar projects.

And the industry is furious about it. Alex Jackson, executive director of the American Clean Power Association, laid his cards on the table:

“Why champion a state permitting process that does authorize a local override if you’re not going to wield it?” (Politico, 2025).

Think about that. One of the most powerful renewable lobbies in the country is frustrated that Sacramento isn’t using AB 205 to crush local authority.

Michael Rucker, CEO of Scout Clean Energy, took it a step further:

“Do you think that I’m going to commit to a 10-year, multi-million-dollar development process with the risk that the county supervisors three elections down the road don’t think it’s appropriate? … The CEC’s action puts the development prospects for wind energy … just on ice.” (Politico, 2025).

Translation - local democracy is too risky for business. Developers want certainty, and certainty means taking power away from locally elected officials.

This is exactly what the Halfway Up the Ladder study warned: participation too often becomes tokenism, where “listening sessions” are staged but the outcome is preordained.

The Supervisor Who Won’t Stay Silent

Not every critic of AB 205 is a hardened opponent of renewable energy. Some are simply wary of the way it undermines local authority — and how projects might compound real, on-the-ground risks.

Take Mary Rickert, a respected moderate on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, the county’s elected governing body. She hadn’t made her career out of fighting renewable projects, but when Fountain Wind landed on her desk, she wasn’t convinced.

Rickert remembered the Fountain Fire, which tore through the region in the 1990s, destroying hundreds of homes and leaving scars still visible on the land. The idea of dropping nearly 700-foot turbines into a fire-prone landscape set off alarms.

“The last thing we want is something that hampers us in fighting a fire,” Rickert said.

Her concern wasn’t abstract. She worried that giant towers would prevent firefighters from flying air support — the very tool that had proved critical in past blazes. Many of her neighbors agreed. So, did the county planning commission, which denied permission for the project. When developers appealed, the Board of Supervisors, Rickert included, voted to uphold the denial. For a moment, it looked like the locals had killed Fountain Wind for good.

And it wasn’t just the county board. Even the small, Burney Water District — a locally run utility district with a mostly-volunteer board serving about 3,000 residents — found its voice. Fountain Wind’s application had counted on purchasing and trucking in local water for construction. But after Rickert and her allies raised concerns, the district quietly voted to pull its permission.

“As a community whole, we just didn’t want to be taken advantage of just so we would have the windmills in our backyards and no real benefit to the community,” explained David Barry, the district’s president.

In one stroke, an elected county board and a small local utility both managed to throw sand in the gears of a multimillion-dollar project. But that doesn’t prove local control is alive and well — it shows how desperate and resourceful communities have to be just to slow down a process designed to sideline them. AB 205 wasn’t written to empower Shasta County or Burney. It was written to outflank them. And the fact that locals had to fight on wildfire safety and even water supply just to get traction is proof of how far the state has tilted the playing field against them.

Why Local Concerns Can’t Be One-Size-Fits-All

Shasta County fought Fountain Wind on wildfire safety and water supply. In Logan County, Ohio, opposition to the proposed Grange Solar project centered on something entirely different: tourism and recreation. Locals feared that covering scenic farmland with industrial-scale solar panels would undercut one of the county’s biggest draws — its outdoor economy built on Indian Lake and surrounding attractions.

That contrast highlights a crucial point: every community has unique, valid concerns. Some worry about fire safety, some about water, others about agriculture, tourism, or even cultural heritage. Sometimes those concerns overlap, but more often they don’t.

And that’s exactly why local control matters. Sacramento or Columbus can’t write a single rule that addresses all those differences. Developers can’t hold a token “listening session” and pretend they’ve understood a community’s full story. The people who live there — and will live with the consequences for decades — are the only ones qualified to weigh those risks.

Not Just California - A National Fight for Local Control

What’s playing out in Shasta County is part of a bigger story. Across the country, state governments and industry lobbyists are looking for ways to strip authority from local governing jurisdictions that say “no” to big renewable projects.

· Indiana: Lawmakers introduced legislation that would have let the state override county zoning for large energy infrastructure. Counties pushed back hard, arguing it gutted their traditional “home rule.” After a bruising fight, the bill was pulled — but everyone knows it will be back.

· Virginia: Solar developers have pressed the legislature to limit local veto power and shift appeals to the State Corporation Commission. Rural lawmakers and county governments fought back and, for now, succeeded in blocking preemption. But like Indiana, the pressure to weaken local authority isn’t going away.

The parallel to California is striking. Whether it’s AB 205’s “fast track,” Indiana’s preemption bills, or Virginia’s industry-backed reforms, the goal is the same: make sure local governments can’t slow down or stop utility-scale renewable projects.

And just as Lawrence Berkeley National Lab’s Halfway Up the Ladder study reminds us, this approach isn’t just undemocratic — it’s socially unjust. It treats local communities as obstacles to be managed, not partners to be respected. Token hearings, staged “listening sessions,” and pressure to rubber-stamp projects are becoming the new norm.

The Snarky Truth

Here’s the irony - when rural Ohio, West Virginia, or any other state whose residents resist industrial-scale solar, the media calls it backward — a case of “NIMBY rubes” getting in the way of progress. But when Northern California counties push back, suddenly it’s rebranded as “grassroots democracy.”

Different state, same story. The only difference is who’s doing the resisting. Apparently, skepticism is “ignorant” in the Midwest, but “principled” in the Golden State. It’s almost as if the narrative shifts depending on whose politics the locals supposedly lean toward.

And as the LBNL study makes clear, people aren’t fooled. Communities know when they’re being patronized. They can tell when “listening” is just a box to check. Developers roll into town with PowerPoints and catered sandwiches, nod solemnly at every concern, and then plow forward as if the meeting never happened. That’s not engagement — it’s theater.

It’s like inviting the whole town to a potluck, only to show up with a catered spread and tell everyone: Thanks, but we’ve got it covered. Or worse -asking folks to bring their best dishes, and then leaving them on the porch while you eat inside with the governor and the lobbyists.

The truth is simple: whether you’re in California, Ohio, Virginia, or Indiana, locals can spot tokenism a mile away. And the more state governments and developers try to dress up preemption as “efficiency,” the more they expose themselves as exactly what they are — outsiders who don’t trust communities to govern themselves.

A Useful, Bipartisan Truth

The fight for local control isn’t Republican or Democrat. It’s the shared instinct of people who live closest to the land: don’t let distant politicians or corporate developers dictate what happens in your backyard.

California proves the point. AB 205 was written to weaken local voices. Instead, it exposed both their strength and their fragility. Developers admitted, in their own words, that local democracy makes their projects “too risky.” The Halfway Up the Ladder study provides the broader truth: when communities are dismissed, they push back harder. When they’re treated as tokens, they become opponents.

Benjamin Franklin once warned about “how long a useful truth may be known, and exist, before it is generally received and practiced on.” He was talking about lead poisoning in the 18th century, but the parallel is unmistakable.

The useful truth here is that local control matters. It is not obstructionism; it is democracy. Ignoring it only delays the inevitable - projects stall, lawsuits multiply, and trust evaporate.

Franklin’s words echo today: useful truths demand action. The useful truth in California — and in places like Indiana and Virginia — is that communities will not tolerate being steamrolled.

The real question is whether state governments — and the developers who cheer them on — will finally listen.

Small Voices, Big Outcomes

Too many people believe their voice doesn’t matter. That their county board, township trustees, or water district meetings are just procedural noise in a game already rigged. That kind of thinking breeds apathy — and apathy is exactly what developers and their lobbyists are counting on.

What Shasta County, Burney, and local jurisdictions in Indiana and Virginia all prove is that even against a billion-dollar industry, local opposition can punch above its weight.

These projects don’t land in Sacramento boardrooms or Washington D.C. conference centers. They land in farm fields, next to homes, in communities where people will live with the consequences for decades. And when those people show up, organize, and refuse to be treated as background noise, they can change the trajectory.

Yes, the obstacles are real. Developers come armed with state laws, PR firms, lobbyists, and tax subsidies. But locals come armed with something stronger: permanence. They are the ones who stay after the ribbon-cuttings, after the tax credits, after the construction crews move on. They are the ones who shoulder the risks when something goes wrong.

And history proves that when people who have to live with the consequences speak up, they can be successful — even against a billion-dollar industry.

The message is simple: don’t give in to apathy. If you believe these projects don’t belong in your community, your voice does matter. Speak up and stand firm, write to your local, county, and state elected officials, support your neighbors, and demand both transparency and accountability.

Because in the end, it isn’t the lobbyists or the CEOs who will live with 700-foot turbines in a wildfire zone or solar panels leaching into farm soil. It’s the people who call these places home. And when those people refuse to be steamrolled, they can — and do — win.

References

Politico. (2025, August 17). California promised wind and solar developers a 270-day permitting process. They’re still waiting. https://www.politico.com/news/2025/08/17/california-promised-wind-and-solar-developers-a-270-day-permitting-process-theyre-still-waiting-00510674

