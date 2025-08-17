Before I begin, let me be clear… I am not comparing myself to Sir George Baker or Benjamin Franklin. They were giants in their time—scientists, observers, and truth-tellers who saw patterns others preferred to ignore. What I am saying is that their story deserves our attention today, not out of nostalgia but because it offers something essential: a mirror.

History doesn’t repeat itself exactly, but it often rhymes. When we look back at how Franklin and Baker warned against the use of lead—decades, even centuries, before society finally acted—we find lessons about courage, denial, and the high cost of convenience.

For me, this episode of history provides insight in two ways:

The courage to speak up: Even when economic and engineering arguments look overwhelming, even when the “smart money” and the “expert consensus” claim otherwise, there is value—moral and practical—in voicing uncomfortable truths. Postponing the obvious: Too often, we already know enough. The science, the evidence, the lived experience is there. What delays us isn’t ignorance, but our reluctance to disrupt what is profitable, easy, or conventional.

The story that follows isn’t about nostalgia or hero worship. It’s about recognizing how Franklin’s frustration—“how long a useful truth may be known, and exist, before it is generally received and practiced on”—isn’t just an 18th-century lament. It’s a warning shot for us, here and now.

Franklin’s Warning

In the summer of 1786, an 80-year-old Benjamin Franklin sat down in Philadelphia to write his friend Benjamin Vaughan a letter about something he’d been watching, with growing irritation, since his youth: the way lead quietly maims people—and the way society politely ignores it.

Franklin had seen it up close. As a teenage printer in London in the 1720s, he watched compositors heat damp cases of lead type by the fire, then develop trembling hands and a “palsy” that slowed their work and ruined their livelihoods. In Boston he’d heard of rum distilleries whose leaden still heads poisoned customers, leaving them with the “dry bellyache” and even paralysis. The pattern was obvious to him: touch lead, ingest lead, breathe lead—get sick.

In his 1786 recap to Vaughan he listed case after case and closed with a line that still stings. Here it is in Franklin’s original spelling:

“You will see by it, that the Opinion of this mischievous Effect from Lead, is at least above Sixty Years old; and you will observe with Concern how long a useful Truth may be known, and exist, before it is generally receiv’d and practis’d on” (Franklin, 1786/2006).

— Benjamin Franklin, Letter to Benjamin Vaughan, July 31, 1786. Digital copy: https://www.environmentaleducation.com/documents/Lead%20Resources/Ben%20Franklin%20Letter%20on%20Lead.pdf

For today’s reader, the modernized spelling reads:

“…how long a useful truth may be known, and exist, before it is generally received and practiced on.”

That sentence—half weary, half furious—captures a recurring public-health tragedy: we often know enough to act, long before we actually do.

Sir George Baker and the Devonshire Colic

Franklin wasn’t a lone voice. Across the Atlantic, British physician Sir George Baker was making similar observations. In 1767, he traced a severe abdominal condition—known locally as the “Devonshire colic”—to lead-lined cider presses. Baker carefully demonstrated that the disease wasn’t caused by the cider itself, as many believed, but by lead leaching into it. His work was an early form of epidemiology—and it provoked backlash from local clergy, mill owners, and even doctors who didn’t want to upset entrenched practices.

His essay is still accessible today - George Baker, An Essay Concerning the Cause of the Endemial Colic of Devonshire (1767). Digitized copy: https://books.google.com/books?id=cCkUAAAAQAAJ

Like Franklin, Baker had the courage to point at the obvious -lead plus liquid equals poison. And like Franklin, he lived to see his warnings taken seriously only long after the damage was done.

The American Contradiction

Despite these warnings, U.S. cities were laying miles of lead service lines throughout the 19th century, especially as urban water systems expanded in the late 1800s and early 1900s. By 1900, most large American cities relied heavily on lead pipe because it was durable, flexible, and easy to work with.

See: Troesken, Werner (2006). The Great Lead Water Pipe Disaster. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press. Summary available via NIH: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3222290

The engineering argument was compelling. The economic argument was stronger still. The public-health argument? That was postponed. Franklin’s “useful truth” sat on the shelf, acknowledged in scientific papers but ignored in city planning. The result, generations of Americans exposed unnecessarily to a neurotoxin we already knew was dangerous.

Why We Didn’t Listen

Why wasn’t the obvious acted upon? Part of the answer is incentives. Lead was a dream material for installers; trade groups promoted it; cities prized its durability. And because the symptoms of lead poisoning could be delayed, diffuse, or misattributed, deniability came cheap.

Franklin himself predicted this dynamic. His closing remark to Vaughan wasn’t just exasperation—it was diagnosis. We often postpone the obvious because it costs too much to admit it in real time.

The Long Tail

It wasn’t until 1986, two full centuries after Franklin’s warning, that Congress amended the Safe Drinking Water Act to ban new lead pipes and solder in U.S. public water systems.

For documentation see: Safe Drinking Water Act Amendments of 1986, Public Law 99-339. EPA overview: https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/overview-safe-drinking-water-act

By then, millions of Americans had lived their entire lives drinking from lines Franklin would have condemned at first sight. And today, many of those old pipes still lie beneath our streets, a legacy problem we are only now, haltingly, addressing.

For current EPA information on lead service line replacement, see: https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/revised-lead-and-copper-rule

Conclusion

Franklin and Baker don’t need comparison to modern voices—they stand on their own. But their warnings do more than tell us about the past. They remind us that having the courage to speak up against prevailing economic and engineering arguments isn’t just noble; it’s necessary. And they remind us that postponing the obvious is not a neutral act. It’s a choice—and one that history shows will be paid for, often dearly, by the generations that follow.

I earnestly believe the same holds true today. Drawing attention to the potential for contamination from renewable energy devices such as solar panels and wind turbines is not alarmism—it is warranted, and it is responsible. Both theoretical models and field-based studies already point to the risks of toxic leaching and material degradation. To ignore or dismiss these findings because they are inconvenient to entrenched economic or political interests is to repeat the very pattern Franklin lamented in 1786.

There is an eerie parallel between the early 1800s and today: those who stand to financially benefit the most from these vast renewable energy developments—often with a significant share of that benefit coming directly from our tax dollars—are also those most inclined to downplay potential harm. Heaven forbid that in 10, 20, or 50 years, we find ourselves in heated debate over mass contamination of rural landscapes and aquifers, a consequence of blindly scaling technologies across the countryside without due caution. The tragedy of Flint, Michigan—a catastrophe born of ignoring what was already known—could look small by comparison if the cumulative effects of renewable energy contamination ripple outward on a national scale.

Franklin’s words echo across the centuries: “how long a useful truth may be known, and exist, before it is generally received and practiced on” (Franklin, 1786/2006). He also reminded us that “Private property… is a creature of society, and is subject to the calls of that society, whenever its necessities shall require it, even to its last Farthing” (Franklin, 1818/2006). That principle matters today just as much as it did in his time. Private profit and individual land use cannot come at the expense of public welfare.

In other words, Franklin’s philosophy of property reinforces his scientific warning. Useful truths must be acted upon, and private rights must yield when they imperil the public good. Our responsibility is to recognize those useful truths now, and act on them—before history rhymes again, in ways too painful to bear.

