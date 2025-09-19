When someone from a rural community, a family farm, or a ranch reaches out, it’s rarely just about a renewable energy project. More often, it’s about their heritage, the lineage of their farm, and the deep unease of watching decisions being made that could reshape everything they know. Many are looking for encouragement that their voice still matters. Others just want validation that their instincts aren’t wrong. And some are searching for help because they feel alone in a fight much bigger than themselves.

Those conversations can be deeply fulfilling. There’s nothing more meaningful than reminding someone that they aren’t crazy, that they aren’t selfish, and that they have every right to defend the places and values they hold dear. It’s fulfilling to help people find their courage—and to watch them recognize their own strength in the process.

But it’s also heartbreaking. Heartbreaking to hear the worry in a farmer’s voice as they wonder if their land will still be a homeplace for their children. Heartbreaking to listen as neighbors’ question whether their community will ever feel whole again. And heartbreaking to watch as elected officials—people sworn to serve—stand paralyzed. Sometimes they’re swayed by developers’ promises. Sometimes they’re simply afraid. They know that making the right decision for their community could unleash a tidal wave of lawsuits, the kind of “lawfare” designed to bankrupt small towns and silence resistance. In the end, that fear breeds mistrust, leaving citizens to wonder who, if anyone, is truly looking out for them—even when the power of elected officials seemingly falter.

That mistrust only deepens when those in higher office appear to cheer it on. When top officials praise “patriotic” energy growth and publicly map out “Yes counties,” neighbors see the writing on the wall: incentives flow to those who comply, and those who hesitate face an ever-growing risk of litigation over their ordinances. And when Indiana Energy Secretary Suzanne Jaworowski, speaking at the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute luncheon on September 16, 2025, was quoted as saying,

“Personally, I think that those companies should start suing those communities and get serious about it,”

it landed like a slap in the face to many across the Hoosier state. Perhaps the comments were missing context—but as they read, they feel hurtful to the very communities she is charged with serving. They give the impression of siding with corporate developers against small towns, rather than respecting the long, difficult, and often painful process of weighing a project’s true costs and benefits.

That perception matters. To rural residents, remarks like these seem to reflect a vast misunderstanding of what renewable energy facility planning actually involves. The pre-construction process—stretching from the quiet signing of leases to the drafting of preliminary designs, environmental studies, and interconnection requests—is carried out in utter secrecy and knowingly possesses risk of failure. During this time, non-participating property owners go about their lives, making capital improvements to their homes, barns, and land—planting orchards, building additions, investing in the kind of projects meant to strengthen their families’ futures. Then, almost overnight, they discover that a massive energy facility may soon be constructed next door, a development that can—and likely will—slash the value of their property significantly.

What of those financial investments? The investments of private citizens, made in good faith, with no knowledge of what was about to hit them in the face? For families, that loss is not just numbers on paper; it is a direct blow to personal wealth, savings, and security. And when compared to the balance sheets of multibillion-dollar renewable energy developers, who treat such risks as line-items, the disparity is staggering. To dismiss that struggle by suggesting lawsuits as a remedy only hardens mistrust and deepens division.

This is why I challenge Secretary Jaworowski to stop listening to the “I Love Me!” platitudes and “Whoa Is Me” sob stories fed to her by renewable energy lobbyists, and instead go out and talk directly with the rural residents who are living this reality. Visit the counties where unfathomable shenanigans are unfolding—like in Blackford County—and hear firsthand what it means when secrecy, pressure, and heavy-handed tactics collide with small-town life. True leadership does not come from echoing the talking points of those with the deepest pockets, but from walking the fields, sitting at the kitchen tables, and listening to the voices that too often go unheard.

I would encourage Secretary Jaworowski to extend and revise her remarks. Clarify that communities are not the enemy. Recognize that opposition is not obstruction for its own sake, but a reflection of legitimate concerns about health, safety, land use, and the future of our rural way of life. And above all, acknowledge that while developers can absorb risk through scale and subsidies, families cannot. When homeowners lose value, they lose stability, security, and the heritage bound up in their farm’s lineage. Sometimes they lose the very chance of passing that land to the next generation. Words of empathy can go a long way toward restoring trust—and toward showing that leaders understand the stakes.

What keeps me going in my opposition work is the reminder that every conversation plants a seed. Every moment of encouragement, every bit of truth spoken out loud, every reassurance shared—it all takes root in the resilience of our communities. Piece by piece, those connections form something stronger than fear - the determination of people who refuse to be played, who stand shoulder to shoulder, and who know their voices matter… even when those in power stumble or falter.

So, if you’ve ever felt caught between hope and heartbreak, remember this - you are not standing alone. We are walking this road together. And the very ache we feel is proof that what we’re defending is precious. That pain is the other side of love for our land, our homes, our heritage, and our way of life. And it’s why, no matter how heavy the burden, we keep showing up—because some things are simply too important not to protect.

Share

Leave a comment