Will Thompson

Home
Notes
Archive
About
From Buffalo to Poland - Two Solar Farms, A World Apart, Same Toxic Story
Ever find yourself tired of being treated like Mr.
  
JW Thompson
5
Resilience of Ruin? The Choices Facing Rural Communities in the Renewable Era
Before we begin - This is not an article about suicide itself.
  
JW Thompson
1
California’s Solar Drama - When the State Tries to Steamroll the Locals
If you’ve ever been told that resisting massive renewable energy projects makes you some kind of backward obstructionist, take a good hard look at…
  
JW Thompson
2
“A Useful Truth” - Franklin (and Friends) Warn the World About Lead
Before I begin, let me be clear… I am not comparing myself to Sir George Baker or Benjamin Franklin.
  
JW Thompson
Tons of Trouble - The Toxic Stockpile on a 100MW Solar Farm (Follow-Up to When “Clean Energy” Isn’t So Clean: The Case for Taking Solar…
In a previous article, I laid out the case — with no shortage of scientific citations — that leaching from solar panels isn’t some hypothetical NIMBY…
  
JW Thompson
2
When “Clean Energy” Isn’t So Clean: The Case for Taking Solar Panel Contamination Risks Seriously
Utility-scale solar developers love to present their projects as tidy, low-risk neighbors to farmland and rural communities.
  
JW Thompson
2
NEW PODCAST: When “Clean Energy” Heats Up Your Land
What if the very thing marketed to save the planet is making YOUR farm, pasture, or rural home hotter?
  
JW Thompson
2

July 2025

Just Added - Halfway up the ladder: Developer practices and perspectives on community engagement for utility-scale renewable energy in the…
This study on renewable energy's COMMINITY ENGAGEMENT efforts was performed by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
  
JW Thompson
5
Your Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You, VT
Virginia Tech’s - Impact of large-scale solar on property values in the United States: Diverse effects and causal mechanisms
  
JW Thompson
1
Your Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You, LBNL
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL)- Shedding light on large-scale solar impacts: An analysis of property values and proximity to photovoltaics…
  
JW Thompson
Your Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You -URI
University of Rhode Island - Property Value Impacts of Commercial-Scale Solar Energy in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
  
JW Thompson
Your Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You, UT
University of Texas at Austin’s - An Exploration of Property-Value Impacts Near Utility-Scale Solar Installations
  
JW Thompson
3
© 2025 JW Thompson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture