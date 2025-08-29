Will Thompson
From Buffalo to Poland - Two Solar Farms, A World Apart, Same Toxic Story
Ever find yourself tired of being treated like Mr.
20 hrs ago
•
JW Thompson
18
Will Thompson
From Buffalo to Poland - Two Solar Farms, A World Apart, Same Toxic Story
5
Resilience of Ruin? The Choices Facing Rural Communities in the Renewable Era
Before we begin - This is not an article about suicide itself.
Aug 24
•
JW Thompson
2
Will Thompson
Resilience of Ruin? The Choices Facing Rural Communities in the Renewable Era
1
California’s Solar Drama - When the State Tries to Steamroll the Locals
If you’ve ever been told that resisting massive renewable energy projects makes you some kind of backward obstructionist, take a good hard look at…
Aug 18
•
JW Thompson
7
Will Thompson
California’s Solar Drama - When the State Tries to Steamroll the Locals
2
“A Useful Truth” - Franklin (and Friends) Warn the World About Lead
Before I begin, let me be clear… I am not comparing myself to Sir George Baker or Benjamin Franklin.
Aug 17
•
JW Thompson
3
Will Thompson
“A Useful Truth” - Franklin (and Friends) Warn the World About Lead
Tons of Trouble - The Toxic Stockpile on a 100MW Solar Farm (Follow-Up to When “Clean Energy” Isn’t So Clean: The Case for Taking Solar…
In a previous article, I laid out the case — with no shortage of scientific citations — that leaching from solar panels isn’t some hypothetical NIMBY…
Aug 16
•
JW Thompson
4
Will Thompson
Tons of Trouble - The Toxic Stockpile on a 100MW Solar Farm (Follow-Up to When “Clean Energy” Isn’t So Clean: The Case for Taking Solar Panel Contamination Risks Seriously article)
2
When “Clean Energy” Isn’t So Clean: The Case for Taking Solar Panel Contamination Risks Seriously
Utility-scale solar developers love to present their projects as tidy, low-risk neighbors to farmland and rural communities.
Aug 15
•
JW Thompson
4
Will Thompson
When “Clean Energy” Isn’t So Clean: The Case for Taking Solar Panel Contamination Risks Seriously
2
NEW PODCAST: When “Clean Energy” Heats Up Your Land
What if the very thing marketed to save the planet is making YOUR farm, pasture, or rural home hotter?
Aug 1
•
JW Thompson
4
Will Thompson
NEW PODCAST: When “Clean Energy” Heats Up Your Land
2
July 2025
Just Added - Halfway up the ladder: Developer practices and perspectives on community engagement for utility-scale renewable energy in the…
This study on renewable energy's COMMINITY ENGAGEMENT efforts was performed by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
Jul 31
•
JW Thompson
5
Will Thompson
Just Added - Halfway up the ladder: Developer practices and perspectives on community engagement for utility-scale renewable energy in the United States
5
Your Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You, VT
Virginia Tech’s - Impact of large-scale solar on property values in the United States: Diverse effects and causal mechanisms
Jul 21
•
JW Thompson
1
1
Your Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You, LBNL
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL)- Shedding light on large-scale solar impacts: An analysis of property values and proximity to photovoltaics…
Jul 21
•
JW Thompson
1
Your Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You -URI
University of Rhode Island - Property Value Impacts of Commercial-Scale Solar Energy in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Jul 21
•
JW Thompson
2
Your Time Is Valuable—So We Did Some Homework for You, UT
University of Texas at Austin’s - An Exploration of Property-Value Impacts Near Utility-Scale Solar Installations
Jul 21
•
JW Thompson
3
3
